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Mac Miller's "Cinderella" Is a Huge Hit in 2026. Here's What That Means for His Catalog.

Mac Miller's "Cinderella" is having a moment, a decade after it dropped. Spotify shared data with Complex on just how big the resurgence has gotten.

Mac Miller holding a microphone on stage, wearing a dark jacket, under dramatic lighting with a smoky background.
Complex Original

Key Takeaways

  • In 2026, Mac Miller has hit a new high of 39 million Spotify monthly listeners, driven first by a massive surge for his dark track “Life,” whose monthly streams roughly quadrupled in the first half of the year.
  • The Divine Feminine cut “Cinderella” featuring Ty Dolla $ign went viral on TikTok, jumping from about 2 million to over 15 million weekly streams and peaking at No. 6 on Spotify’s US Daily Top 200 and No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100.
  • These hits lifted Mac’s entire catalog by 19%, sparked big bumps for songs like “Ayye” and “Thoughts from a Balcony,” and boosted weekly listener discoveries by up to 83%, underscoring his lasting impact and steady influx of new fans.

It's 2026 and Mac Miller is still as impactful as he's ever been.

The Divine Feminine standout "Cinderella” which features Ty Dolla $ign, has been one of the most successful songs of 2026…and it’s a track that dropped in 2016.

The success of the Dahi and Aja Grant-produced track is due to TikTok. But it was also partially driven by another old Mac song: the downbeat "Life."

We were curious what a new hit song can do for the catalogue of a posthumous artist. Spotify recently shared with Complex data about how big this moment is and what it means for Mac Miller.

Mac Miller's monthly listeners on Spotify

Let's start with a data point that is important but is always in flux: monthly listeners. Mac Miller currently sits at 39 million monthly listeners on Spotify, which is a new high.

It's also more than double the amount he started the year with (which was around 25.6M monthly listeners). The growth spurt started with the streaming success of "Life," which is one of the darkest songs in Mac's catalog. The song featured steady month-by-month growth for most of the year, only starting to dip in July.

In that span of time, "Life" saw its monthly streams roughly quadruple, going from almost 500k to 2.2 million.

Here is what the track growth looks by month:

February: +116%
March: +262%
April: +277%
May: +341%
June: +348%
July: +307%

"Cinderella" goes viral on TikTok

From January through March, "Cinderella" was pulling a steady around 2 million streams per week. Then, starting the week of April 6, the “Cinderella” took off, sparked by the song going viral on TikTok.

In mid-June, "Cinderella" peaked at 15.3 million streams in a single week. As of July 31, the song has lost some momentum but not tons: it's still pulling 14.6 million streams a week.

On the charts, "Cinderella" entered the Spotify US Daily Top 200 on April 15, and peaked at No. 6 on July 14. That same week, the song reached new heights on the Billboard Hot 100, appearing at No. 25.

Mac Miller's catalog bump

Of course, having two big songs like this means a lot for the catalog. Mac Miller's total catalog streams grew 19%. There’s also been a halo effect lifting more than 15 other tracks, according to Spotify. Other than the aforementioned "Life". the songs that had the biggest lift were "Ayye" — which had 200% bump— and "Thoughts from a Balcony" (which had a 50% jump.)

New Fans, Still Arriving

Perhaps the most telling number is new listener acquisition. In April, as "Cinderella" started gaining traction, Mac Miller's average weekly listener discoveries rose 21% compared to the pre-spike average. From May through July, that number jumped 83%.

The success just displays what kind of staying power Mac Miller truly has.

Shop the Mac Miller Collection on Complex

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