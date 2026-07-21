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Zellerfeld Digitizes Footwear Access With Spotify-Inspired Marketplace

The footwear brand now offers personalized discovery of their signature 3D-printed shoes.

Zellerfeld
Zellerfeld

Zellerfeld has taken a note from Spotify and created a digital marketplace for all to buy.

Launched on July 21, the experience rolls discovery and shop into one, inviting consumers to search for must-have 3D-printed shoes. Along with the fully connected marketplace, buyers can use smart search tools for creator rankings and personalized curation.

“We always said we wanted to digitize footwear in the same way music and video were digitized, and the last years were spent building the fulfillment infrastructure to make that possible,” stated Cornelius Schmitt, CEO and co-founder of Zellerfeld. “We never had time to give our users or creators the platform they deserved. Now we finally have. The new Zellerfeld looks so beautiful I can’t stop looking at it. I can’t wait to see what product category we digitize after footwear. Handbags? Glasses? I’m sure we’ll take one step at a time.”

Additionally, the platform utilizes ZellerFIT for customers to create a Fit Profile for a foot scan and style personalization, while a Zellerfeld subscription has also been teased.

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