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SZA Goes for Alien Aerobics in Unfinished "Scorsese Baby Daddy" Visual
The seven-time Grammy winner shared the Bradley J. Calder-directed visual on Instagram as one of the projects they "never finished."
Lizzo Recalls Her and SZA Almost Starting a Rock Band With Raunchy Name
Lizzo discussed her friendship with SZA and said that 'SOS track "F2F" nearly made their hypothetical rock project.
SZA Jokes That "Kill Bill" Lyrics Were 'Crazy and Harsh' in Hindsight
Speaking on 'Chicken Shop Date' with host Amelia Dimoldenberg, SZA recalled the sinister lyrics to her chart-topping 2022 single "Kill Bill."
SZA Says She's Only Labeled 'R&B' Because She's Black: 'It's Almost a Little Reductive'
She suggested the tag "doesn't allow space to be anything else or try anything else."
SZA Celebrates Receiving Songwriters Hall of Fame Award: 'This Is the Most Meaningful Thing to Me’
The 'SOS' singer will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June and honored with the Hal David Starlight Award.
SZA Says Leakers Have Forced Her to Restart 'Lana' Project 'From Scratch,' Will Compile Leaks for 'SOS' Deluxe
The singer believes 'Lana' in fact "deserves more time and music no one's ever heard before."
SZA Surprises Fans With Official "Saturn" Release, Complete With Live Rendition
The TDE songstress debuted the single during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. "Saturn" is expected to appear on her upcoming 'Lana' project.
SZA Says She Began Making Music to 'Prove a Point' to Her Ex-Fiancé
The 'SOS' hitmaker is now the most-nominated artist at the 2024 Grammys with nine nods.
Toronto SZA Fans React After She Cancels Her Rescheduled Show
The show is listed as "event canceled" on Ticketmaster.
SZA Treats Fans Like Family: ‘Hella Fans Have Spent the Night With Me and Been to My House Many Times’
"I try to make sure n***as know ‘I hear you, I see you. I have time to stop for you. Yes, we can smoke together, you can come backstage,'" SZA revealed.
SZA Was Stunned by ‘SOS’ Chart Success: ‘I Thought Taylor Was Going to Dust Me’
'SOS' debuted atop the Billboard 200 in December, though SZA "didn’t think I’d be No. 1 at all."
Punch Says He Scrapped SZA’s VMAs Performance After Artist of the Year Nomination Snub: ‘You Can’t Discredit What “SOS” Has Done’
The manager and Top Dawg Entertainment co-president called out the "disrespectful" snub in the year of 'SOS' dominance, calling it a "slap in the face."
SZA Surprise-Drops Justin Bieber-Featuring “Snooze (Acoustic)” Remix Hours Ahead of Drake Collab
"PS forgot to mention this lmao," SZA flexed in tandem with her acoustic rendition of "Snooze" featuring Bieber. She's due to appear on Drake's "Slime You Out" Friday as well.
SZA Smokes in Bed With Shirtless Justin Bieber, Gives Robot a Lap Dance in “Snooze” Video
She also lets Benny Blanco eat fries off her butt.
SZA Shares Her Favorite Tracks From ‘SOS,' Including “Kill Bill,” “Smoking on My Ex Pack,” and More
SZA took to Twitter on Sunday to share her favorite tracks from her album 'SOS.' The project earned the singer her first No. 1 song on the Billboard 100.
"Kill Bill" Is SZA's First No. 1 on Hot 100, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj's "Princess Diana" Remix Hits No. 4 (UPDATE)
"Kill Bill" becomes SZA's first track to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, following the release of the remix featuring Doja Cat.
Doja Cat and SZA Reunite on New "Kill Bill" Remix
Doja teased the surprise release in a few social posts Thursday night. The remix arrives about two years after she and SZA teamed on "Kiss Me More."
SZA's SOS Tour Reportedly Earned Nearly $35 Million
Following the release of her sophomore album 'SOS,' SZA embarked on a 17-city tour across North America that reportedly brought in $34.5 million.