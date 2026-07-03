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2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
Music

SZA Goes for Alien Aerobics in Unfinished "Scorsese Baby Daddy" Visual

The seven-time Grammy winner shared the Bradley J. Calder-directed visual on Instagram as one of the projects they "never finished."

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 days ago
YouTube/Atlantic Records
Music

Lizzo Recalls Her and SZA Almost Starting a Rock Band With Raunchy Name

Lizzo discussed her friendship with SZA and said that 'SOS track "F2F" nearly made their hypothetical rock project.

Jaelani Turner-Williams513 days ago
SZA sits in a restaurant, smiling while wearing a blue sheer top. The background shows menu prices and meal options displayed on the wall
Music

SZA Jokes That "Kill Bill" Lyrics Were 'Crazy and Harsh' in Hindsight

Speaking on 'Chicken Shop Date' with host Amelia Dimoldenberg, SZA recalled the sinister lyrics to her chart-topping 2022 single "Kill Bill."

Jaelani Turner-Williams740 days ago
Singer on stage performing with a microphone, wearing a patterned outfit
Music

SZA Says She's Only Labeled 'R&B' Because She's Black: 'It's Almost a Little Reductive'

She suggested the tag "doesn't allow space to be anything else or try anything else."

Joe Price804 days ago
Music

SZA Celebrates Receiving Songwriters Hall of Fame Award: 'This Is the Most Meaningful Thing to Me’

The 'SOS' singer will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June and honored with the Hal David Starlight Award.

Jaelani Turner-Williams820 days ago
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Music

SZA Says Leakers Have Forced Her to Restart 'Lana' Project 'From Scratch,' Will Compile Leaks for 'SOS' Deluxe

The singer believes 'Lana' in fact "deserves more time and music no one's ever heard before."

Jose Martinez841 days ago
Music

SZA Surprises Fans With Official "Saturn" Release, Complete With Live Rendition

The TDE songstress debuted the single during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. "Saturn" is expected to appear on her upcoming 'Lana' project.

Joshua Espinoza875 days ago
Music

SZA Says She Began Making Music to 'Prove a Point' to Her Ex-Fiancé

The 'SOS' hitmaker is now the most-nominated artist at the 2024 Grammys with nine nods.

Jose Martinez946 days ago
Music

Toronto SZA Fans React After She Cancels Her Rescheduled Show

The show is listed as "event canceled" on Ticketmaster.

Kyle Parkinson951 days ago
Music

SZA Treats Fans Like Family: ‘Hella Fans Have Spent the Night With Me and Been to My House Many Times’

"I try to make sure n***as know ‘I hear you, I see you. I have time to stop for you. Yes, we can smoke together, you can come backstage,'" SZA revealed.

Alex Ocho1017 days ago
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Music

SZA Was Stunned by ‘SOS’ Chart Success: ‘I Thought Taylor Was Going to Dust Me’

'SOS' debuted atop the Billboard 200 in December, though SZA "didn’t think I’d be No. 1 at all."

tara mahadevan1017 days ago
Music

Punch Says He Scrapped SZA’s VMAs Performance After Artist of the Year Nomination Snub: ‘You Can’t Discredit What “SOS” Has Done’

The manager and Top Dawg Entertainment co-president called out the "disrespectful" snub in the year of 'SOS' dominance, calling it a "slap in the face."

Joe Price1035 days ago
Music

SZA Surprise-Drops Justin Bieber-Featuring “Snooze (Acoustic)” Remix Hours Ahead of Drake Collab

"PS forgot to mention this lmao," SZA flexed in tandem with her acoustic rendition of "Snooze" featuring Bieber. She's due to appear on Drake's "Slime You Out" Friday as well.

Zach Dionne1036 days ago
Music

SZA Smokes in Bed With Shirtless Justin Bieber, Gives Robot a Lap Dance in “Snooze” Video

She also lets Benny Blanco eat fries off her butt.

Joe Price1056 days ago
SZA performing SOS in Vancouver
Music

SZA Shares Her Favorite Tracks From ‘SOS,' Including “Kill Bill,” “Smoking on My Ex Pack,” and More

SZA took to Twitter on Sunday to share her favorite tracks from her album 'SOS.' The project earned the singer her first No. 1 song on the Billboard 100.

tara mahadevan1165 days ago
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SZA attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Music

"Kill Bill" Is SZA's First No. 1 on Hot 100, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj's "Princess Diana" Remix Hits No. 4 (UPDATE)

"Kill Bill" becomes SZA's first track to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, following the release of the remix featuring Doja Cat.

Jose Martinez1179 days ago
SZA and Doja Cat attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Music

Doja Cat and SZA Reunite on New "Kill Bill" Remix

Doja teased the surprise release in a few social posts Thursday night. The remix arrives about two years after she and SZA teamed on "Kiss Me More."

Joshua Espinoza1190 days ago
A photo of SZA performing on stage.
Music

SZA's SOS Tour Reportedly Earned Nearly $35 Million

Following the release of her sophomore album 'SOS,' SZA embarked on a 17-city tour across North America that reportedly brought in $34.5 million.

Jose Martinez1197 days ago

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