SZA Says Leakers Have Forced Her to Restart 'Lana' Project 'From Scratch,' Will Compile Leaks for 'SOS' Deluxe

SZA announced that she's reworking her plans for the deluxe edition of SOS thanks to leakers—and pivoting to Lana being its own project rather than an extension of her mega-hit album.

"So we'll make this really simple. Y'all leaked 3 songs from the deluxe. Atp y'all can keep the throw aways and leaks," she tweeted, as reported by Variety. "I'll be starting LANA from scratch do not ask me about it again. Thank you 🫶🏾🙏🏾💗."

"I’ll round up the leaks y'all already got and u can have those," she added minutes later. "Seems like a fair deal. ENJOY."

Both tweets have since been deleted.