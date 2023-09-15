SZA Surprise-Drops Justin Bieber-Featuring “Snooze (Acoustic)” Remix Hours Ahead of Drake Collab

SZA "forgot to mention" her "Snooze" remix with Justin Bieber—which turns out to be an acoustic rendition full of glistening harmonies instead of a more traditional revamp built around any new Bieber verses—was about to land.
"Ps. forgot to mention this lmao Snooze Acoustic ft @Justinbieber out now 🤓," the SOS hitmaker wrote on Instagram just after midnight Friday.
Fans have known to expect this for at least a few weeks, with SZA, 33, releasing a smoky music video starring a shirtless Biebs, 29, in August. She’s expected to share an expanded SOS album soon featuring “at least 10 additional tracks,” per Variety.
SZA happens to be appearing on Drake's new song "Slime You Out"—featuring a 2012 Halle Berry on the cover art and presumably destined for next week's For All the Dogs—today at noon ET.
Bieber's also pulling double duty, appearing on Diddy's The Love Album: Off the Grid, which also hit at midnight and boasts 23 tracks stacked with guests including The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Mary J. Blige, Burna Boy, Kehlani, H.E.R, Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, The-Dream, to name only a few.
The Justice singer also threw some clips on Instagram showing himself recording his contributions to one of SZA's many masterpieces from SOS.
Listen to "Snooze (Acoustic)" featuring Justin Bieber up top or on Spotify.