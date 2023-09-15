SZA Surprise-Drops Justin Bieber-Featuring “Snooze (Acoustic)” Remix Hours Ahead of Drake Collab

SZA "forgot to mention" her "Snooze" remix with Justin Bieber—which turns out to be an acoustic rendition full of glistening harmonies instead of a more traditional revamp built around any new Bieber verses—was about to land.

"Ps. forgot to mention this lmao Snooze Acoustic ft @Justinbieber out now 🤓," the SOS hitmaker wrote on Instagram just after midnight Friday.