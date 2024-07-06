SZA Jokes That "Kill Bill" Lyrics Were 'Crazy and Harsh' in Hindsight

SZA's 2022 single "Kill Bill" pushed the boundaries of pop music. The groundbreaking song didn't just have eerie, vintage soda shop-influenced production, but ominious lyrics to match, which made it a chart-topping classic.

But in retrospect, the singer-songwriter recalls the "Kill Bill" lyrics as being borderline extreme. SZA recently visited the webseries Chicken Shop Date, where host and comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg brought up the artist's first-ever No. 1 Billboard hit.

"You might kill your ex?" Dimoldenberg asked around the 1:45-minute mark of the video above.

"Oh my God, after I said that, I was like, ‘That was so crazy and harsh,'" SZA replied. "I was just randomly slightly enraged."

"So you'd rather be in jail than alone?" Dimoldenberg continued, referencing "Kill Bill" again. "I would rather be alone than in jail."

"Me too," SZA agreed. "'Cause I sung that it has to be the case."