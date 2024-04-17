SZA is receiving her flowers from the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

This week the organization announced that the four-time Grammy Award winner will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June and honored with the Hal David Starlight Award.

SZA celebrated the announcement on her Instagram Stories, thanking her frequent music collaborator ThankGod4Cody and legendary musician and songwriter, Nile Rodgers.

"This is THE most meaningful thing to me you have NO idea," she wrote in her Instagram Stories, sharing a Variety article about the award. "THANK YOU beyond words for seeing me at all."