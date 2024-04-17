SZA is receiving her flowers from the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
This week the organization announced that the four-time Grammy Award winner will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June and honored with the Hal David Starlight Award.
SZA celebrated the announcement on her Instagram Stories, thanking her frequent music collaborator ThankGod4Cody and legendary musician and songwriter, Nile Rodgers.
"This is THE most meaningful thing to me you have NO idea," she wrote in her Instagram Stories, sharing a Variety article about the award. "THANK YOU beyond words for seeing me at all."
She next thanked "THEEEE NILE RODGERS" for calling her a "phenomenal" artist, among the likes of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.
"This is such an exciting time for songwriters and music," the Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman said in a statement. "Phenomenal artists like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are pushing the envelope of what success looks like but who could argue that the last 2 years belong to SZA. Incredible songwriting, incredible performances, incredible artistry. She so deserves to be the 2024 recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award!"
Amid the celebration SZA reflected on her 2020 single "Good Days," which appeared on her sophomore album SOS and is now eligible for seven-time platinum status via the RIAA.
"I remember when I rold @thankgod4cody not to jinx me saying we [never] going platinum," she wrote. "That was 8 years and a few million records ago. God is the greatest."
SZA, who is succeeding Post Malone as the latest Hal David Starlight Award recipient, was the top-nominated artist at the 2024 Grammy Awards, so surely there are many more prestigious honors to come.