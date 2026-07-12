SZA Goes for Alien Aerobics in Unfinished "Scorsese Baby Daddy" Visual

Nearly two years after the release of SOS Deluxe: Lana, SZA has teased a visual dedicated to one of the album’s most popular tracks.

On Friday (July 10), the seven-time Grammy winner posted an Instagram reel showing an unfinished clip for "Scorsese Baby Daddy," cheekily named after legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

"Drafts we never finished part 20585969437," SZA captioned the post. She also tagged director Bradley J. Calder.

In the clip, SZA appears wears alien prosthetics while dancing in a gym alongside other extraterrestrial beings in 1980s-inspired workout leotards.

The visual leans heavily on the Lana artwork, where the singer-songwriter is depicted as an alien in a field of grass. Released in December 2024, the album is a reissue of SZA’s RIAA-certified eight-times platinum album, SOS.