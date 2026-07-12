SZA Goes for Alien Aerobics in Unfinished "Scorsese Baby Daddy" Visual

Nearly two years after the release of SOS Deluxe: Lana, SZA has teased a visual dedicated to one of the album’s most popular tracks.
On Friday (July 10), the seven-time Grammy winner posted an Instagram reel showing an unfinished clip for "Scorsese Baby Daddy," cheekily named after legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese.
"Drafts we never finished part 20585969437," SZA captioned the post. She also tagged director Bradley J. Calder.
In the clip, SZA appears wears alien prosthetics while dancing in a gym alongside other extraterrestrial beings in 1980s-inspired workout leotards.
The visual leans heavily on the Lana artwork, where the singer-songwriter is depicted as an alien in a field of grass. Released in December 2024, the album is a reissue of SZA’s RIAA-certified eight-times platinum album, SOS.
SZA explained in the comments why the visual hasn’t been completed and released for public consumption.
"When ur own concept scares u too much n shit start warping in the edit room," she wrote. "Yall don't understand."
SZA, who’s sang about otherworldly matters on songs like the Grammy-winning “Saturn,” famously wore an alien facial prosthetic on a September 2024 episode of Hot Ones to prep fans for the release of LANA.
The singer’s last solo music video was 2024’s “Drive,” followed months later by her appearance in the Kendrick Lamar-assisted video for “Luther,” which earned the collaborators two Grammy Awards in February.