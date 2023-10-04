SZA has been feeling the love from her fans, and she’s been giving it right back.

For her cover story on the October 2023 edition of Rolling Stone, the “Kill Bill” singer tells writer Mankaprr Conteh that she intentionally makes time for the people who put her on the map.

“I’m never off the clock for my fans, because I love that shit,” the 33-year-old said. “They’re my family, and they’re my people. I know what it’s like to feel small or like somebody doesn’t care, because that’s who I was my whole life. In middle school, elementary school, I wasn’t popular.”

SZA continued, “So I try to make sure n***as know ‘I hear you, I see you. I have time to stop for you. Yes, we can smoke together, you can come backstage. You can come to my house if you want.’ Hella fans have spent the night with me and been to my house many times.”