SZA Surprises Fans With Official "Saturn" Release, Complete With Live Rendition

It’s a great day for SZA fans.

As she prepares to release her much-anticipated Lana project, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist came through with a multi-track bundle centered around “Saturn,” a catchy yet hypnotizing cut she debuted during the 2024 Grammys. The effort includes a live version of the song as well as instrumentals and an a capella rendition.

In addition to writing “Saturn,” SZA co-produced it alongside Carter Lang, Rob Bisel, Solomonophonic, and Monsune.

You can stream the bundle now on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

This story is being updated.