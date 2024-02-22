SZA Surprises Fans With Official "Saturn" Release, Complete With Live Rendition

The TDE songstress debuted the single during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. "Saturn" is expected to appear on her upcoming 'Lana' project.

Feb 22, 2024
Grid of 12 whimsical illustrations depicting visual puns, each accompanied by a letter spelling "SATURN" and "BARREN"
It’s a great day for SZA fans.

As she prepares to release her much-anticipated Lana project, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist came through with a multi-track bundle centered around “Saturn,” a catchy yet hypnotizing cut she debuted during the 2024 Grammys. The effort includes a live version of the song as well as instrumentals and an a capella rendition. 

In addition to writing “Saturn,” SZA co-produced it alongside Carter Lang, Rob Bisel, Solomonophonic, and Monsune.

You can stream the bundle now on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

This story is being updated.

SZANew MusicTDETop Dawg EntertainmentSOS

