Bryan Hahn Portrait

Bryan Hahn

Joined April 2015 | 22 posts
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Latest Stories

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Stream DJ Clue's 'Banned From CD 2015' Mixtape

Playing in a theater near you.

Bryan Hahn4149 days ago
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Whitney Houston's Family and Bobby Brown to Share Responsibility for Bobbi Kristina's Fate

Pat Houston and Bobby Brown are named co-guardians.

Bryan Hahn4149 days ago
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Bow Wow Leaves Cash Money with New Single on the Way

Shad Moss is officially a boss.

Bryan Hahn4149 days ago

Watch Ciara and Baby Future in "I Got You" Video

Nominated for Mother of the Year.

Bryan Hahn4149 days ago
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Kendall Jenner Almost Nails Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" Karaoke

Will somebody tell Nicki who the eff Kendall is?

Bryan Hahn4149 days ago
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Madonna on Drake: "I Kissed a Girl and I Liked It"

How would you rate someone's kissing on a scale of Drake to 10? When Drake performed at Coachella and brought out Madonna, no one expected them to make out.

Bryan Hahn4155 days ago

Watch Wiz Khalifa Perform "See You Again" and "We Dem Boyz" on 'SNL'

Wiz really enjoys performing live

Bryan Hahn4155 days ago
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Listen to a Snippet of Fetty Wap's "My Way" Remix f/ Drake

Fetty Wap - "My Way" ... ft. Drake?

Bryan Hahn4155 days ago
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Kanye West's New Album Is No Longer Titled 'So Help Me God'

Is SWISH an acronym for something?

Bryan Hahn4155 days ago
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Dej Loaf And Game Are the New Bonnie and Clyde in His "Ryda" Video

Or should we say the new Meek and Nicki?

Bryan Hahn4155 days ago
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Premiere: Stream Apex Martin's 'TÉJAS' EP

New theme music to lurk the streets to.

Bryan Hahn4156 days ago

Paul McCartney Says Kanye's "Only One" Was Inspired by The Beatles' "Let It Be"

The perfect Mother's Day anecdotes

Bryan Hahn4156 days ago
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Grooveshark Shuts Down After Streaming Music For Almost 10 Years

Another one bites the dust

Bryan Hahn4156 days ago
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Sir Michael Rocks Confirms "THE COOL KIDS ARE NEVER COMING BACK."

If you want new Cool Kids, you can kick rocks.

Bryan Hahn4162 days ago
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Nicki Minaj Surprises New Boy Toy By Performing at His Bar Mitzvah

It's levels to this (Bar Mitzvah) ish.

Bryan Hahn4162 days ago

Tidal to Exclusively Stream Jack White's Last Acoustic Show Tonight

Better news for TIDAL or Jack White?

Bryan Hahn4162 days ago
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Fabolous, Lloyd Banks, Jadakiss, and Styles P Went in This Week with Freestyles

Who owned this past week in freestyles out of these four?

Bryan Hahn4163 days ago

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