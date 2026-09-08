Bryan Hahn
Latest Stories
Whitney Houston's Family and Bobby Brown to Share Responsibility for Bobbi Kristina's Fate
Pat Houston and Bobby Brown are named co-guardians.
Bow Wow Leaves Cash Money with New Single on the Way
Shad Moss is officially a boss.
Watch Ciara and Baby Future in "I Got You" Video
Nominated for Mother of the Year.
Kendall Jenner Almost Nails Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" Karaoke
Will somebody tell Nicki who the eff Kendall is?
Madonna on Drake: "I Kissed a Girl and I Liked It"
How would you rate someone's kissing on a scale of Drake to 10? When Drake performed at Coachella and brought out Madonna, no one expected them to make out.
Watch Wiz Khalifa Perform "See You Again" and "We Dem Boyz" on 'SNL'
Wiz really enjoys performing live
Listen to a Snippet of Fetty Wap's "My Way" Remix f/ Drake
Fetty Wap - "My Way" ... ft. Drake?
Kanye West's New Album Is No Longer Titled 'So Help Me God'
Is SWISH an acronym for something?
Dej Loaf And Game Are the New Bonnie and Clyde in His "Ryda" Video
Or should we say the new Meek and Nicki?
Beyonce Signs Three Teenage YouTube Sensations to Parkwood Entertainment for $1.5 Million
YouTube dreams really do come true.
Premiere: Stream Apex Martin's 'TÉJAS' EP
New theme music to lurk the streets to.
Paul McCartney Says Kanye's "Only One" Was Inspired by The Beatles' "Let It Be"
The perfect Mother's Day anecdotes
Grooveshark Shuts Down After Streaming Music For Almost 10 Years
Another one bites the dust
Sir Michael Rocks Confirms "THE COOL KIDS ARE NEVER COMING BACK."
If you want new Cool Kids, you can kick rocks.
Nicki Minaj Surprises New Boy Toy By Performing at His Bar Mitzvah
It's levels to this (Bar Mitzvah) ish.
Tidal to Exclusively Stream Jack White's Last Acoustic Show Tonight
Better news for TIDAL or Jack White?
Fabolous, Lloyd Banks, Jadakiss, and Styles P Went in This Week with Freestyles
Who owned this past week in freestyles out of these four?