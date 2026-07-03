Michael Blackson

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Split image of 50 Cent and Katt Williams.
Music

50 Cent Responds to Katt Williams Joking About Him

50 did not take too kindly to the comedian's joke about him in his latest Netflix special.

Jose Martinez157 days ago
Michael Blackson and Rada Darling in two separate photos; One shows them at the 2024 Fanatics Fest in NYC, the second shows them celebrating the news of their first child together.
Pop Culture

Michael Blackson and Fiancée Rada Darling Expecting First Child Together

Alongside a picture showing off her baby bump, Rada Darling said she took a pregnancy test seven times.

Joe Price512 days ago
Michael Blackson wearing a patterned outfit and hat sits on a couch. Will Smith poses in a white shirt, beige pants, sunglasses, and gold chain on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Michael Blackson Hasn't 'Gotten Over' Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock and Says '50 Percent' of Comedians Feel the Same

Blackson claims many stand-up comics take issue with Smith slapping Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Jaelani Turner-Williams758 days ago
Kevin Hart speaking into a microphone, wearing a dark jacket and white beanie. Katt Williams in a patterned hat and coat, gesturing.
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart Responds After Katt Williams Calls Him 'Industry Plant' During Rant: 'It's Honestly Sad'

While promoting his next film 'Lift,' Hart dismissed Williams' vitriol towards him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams926 days ago
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Pop Culture

Michael Blackson on Nick Cannon's Kids: 'I Can’t Wait for His 3,000 Grandchildren'

The comedian referred to Nick Cannon's seemingly endless progeny as 'lifetime material.'

tara mahadevan1059 days ago
katt-williams-michael-blackson
Pop Culture

Michael Blackson Says Katt Williams Can ‘Fight’ His 15-Year-Old Son After Claiming Comedian Is Mad at Him

Blackson said Katt Williams is mad at him over comments he made during a 'Drink Champs' appearance: “Since you only 4 ft 9 inch tall imma be the bigger person."

Joe Price1402 days ago
Michael Blackson attends premiere red carpet event.
Pop Culture

Michael Blackson Celebrates Becoming a U.S. Citizen

Michael Blackson, who was born in Ghana, officially became a citizen of the United States decades after moving to New Jersey with his family as a teenager.

Jose Martinez1697 days ago
dababy slap
Music

DaBaby Denies Claim From Woman Saying She's the One He Slapped (UPDATE)

DaBaby slapped the victim at a venue in Tampa on Saturday night, before he took the stage.

tara mahadevan2320 days ago
50 and MB
Music

50 Cent Says Michael Blackson Has Paid Off His Strip Club Debt to Him

On Thursday, 50 Cent received his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Joe Price2360 days ago
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