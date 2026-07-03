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From J. Cole’s “Middle Child” and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Free Uzi” to DaBaby’s “Suge,” here are Complex’s picks for the 50 best songs of 2019 (so far).Eric Skelton
From GoldLink to DJ Jubilee, we talked to the best up-and-coming artists in major cities all across America.Christine Werthman
The songs that soundtracked this weekend.Justin Charity
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo