Shy Glizzy

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Shy Glizzy "Slime U Out' f/ 21 Savage
Music

21 Savage Teams Up With Shy Glizzy on "Slime-U-Out" Track

Shy Glizzy and 21 Savage previously connected on 2017's “No I.D.” and “I Hope It Don’t Jam” with Ralo. Stream their new collaborative track here.

Joshua Espinoza1316 days ago
Shy glizzy and est gee in the music video for "borderline"
Music

Shy Glizzy Connects With EST Gee in Video for New Song "Borderline"

Shy Glizzy and EST Gee join forces to deliver the DC rapper's new song "Borderline," which also comes with cinematic visuals that features a heist.

Jordan Rose1533 days ago
'Don't Feed the Sharks' - Glizzy Gang
Music

Listen to Shy Glizzy and Glizzy Gang's 'Don't Feed The Sharks' f/ No Savage, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and More

"Don’t Feed The Sharks" features a host of rappers with close ties to the Street’s Hottest Youngin’ including No Savage, Pressa, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Xavier Hamilton1778 days ago
Shy Glizzy
Music

Shy Glizzy and RMR Talk Relationships in Music Video for "White Lie"

Just ahead of Valentine’s Day, Washington, D.C. rapper Shy Glizzy has connected with the anonymous singer RMR for the Zaytoven-produced song “White Lie.”

Joe Price1981 days ago
Shy Glizzy
Music

Stream Shy Glizzy's New Project 'Young Jefe 3' f/ Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, and Ty Dolla Sign

Washington, D.C. rapper Shy Glizzy has just unleashed the third entry in his 'Young Jefe'​​​​​​​ mixtape series, with features from Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert.

Joe Price2128 days ago
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Rico Nasty Beats Her Face and Teases Nightmare Vacation Date
Music

Rico Nasty Beats Her Face and Teases Nightmare Vacation Date

Rico Nasty gets ready with us using her recently released Il Makiage x Rico Nasty makeup line. She talks new music, her thoughts on DMV rappers, what female rappers she’d like to collaborate with, and much much more.

Complex2134 days ago
Shy Glizzy attends the 2018 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards
Music

Shy Glizzy Says Lil Uzi Vert, Roc Nation Are Trying to Charge for Feature: 'Never Paid for a Verse in My Life'

In a post to his Instagram Stories, the D.C. native claimed that he tried to contact Lil Uzi Vert privately but he didn't receive a response.

Xavier Hamilton2195 days ago
Shy Glizzy "Right or Wrong" f/ Lil Uzi Vert
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Joins Shy Glizzy on New Song "Right or Wrong"

The TM88-produced track finds Lil Uzi Vert and Shy Glizzy dropping boisterous lines about money, sexual exploits, and their status in the game.

Joshua Espinoza2220 days ago
shy
Music

Shy Glizzy Is Back With New Track "Lonely Vibes"

Glizzy returns with the first single off 'Young Jefe 3.'

Trace William Cowen2289 days ago
ralo shy glizzy no competition
Music

Premiere: Ralo Connects With Shy Glizzy for "No Competition"

The Atlanta rapper continues to fight his legal issues stemming from marijuana charges.

Kyle Shokeye2590 days ago
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Shy Glizzy 'Covered 'n Blood'
Music

Listen to Shy Glizzy's New Album 'Covered N Blood'

Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and 3 Glizzy.

Joshua Espinoza2647 days ago
Shy Glizzy 'Fully Loaded'
Music

Stream Shy Glizzy's 'Fully Loaded' Album f/ Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and More

The album marks Shy's first full-length release since 2017's 'Quiet Storm' mixtape.

Joshua Espinoza2836 days ago
shy vid
Music

Premiere: Shy Glizzy Recruits Tory Lanez and Gunna for "Do You Understand" Video

Washington D.C. rapper Shy Glizzy bagged himself a Grammy nomination for Best Rap/Sung Performance last year thanks to his appearance on GoldLink's formidable "Crew," and he's been riding on a high ever since.

Joe Price2886 days ago
Big Sean
Music

Big Sean Announces Unfriendly Reminder Tour With Playboi Carti

Shy Glizzy and Gashi will also be providing support.

Trace William Cowen3082 days ago
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This is a photo of LeBron James.
Sports

LeBron James Flexes His Musical Tastes With Special Apple Music Playlist

Hip-hop's new A&R LeBron James curates an "unbreakable" playlist on Apple Music.

Eric Diep3139 days ago
Shy Glizzy
Music

Shy Glizzy Drops 'Quiet Storm'

Following his Grammy nom, Shy Glizzy reclaims his name and releases a new project.

Shawn Setaro3140 days ago

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