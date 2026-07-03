Shy FX

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Doctor Jeep's a name you might not be too aware of, but you should be. 2012 saw him linking up with Freshmore, Lowup Records, Subdrive, and Younggunz
khrisd

Latest Stories

Shy FX & Maverick Sabre "Call Me"
Music

Premiere: Shy FX Dials Things Back With Maverick Sabre For Soulful New Cut "Call Me"

Mainstream appeal, for sure, but this is still underground Shy FX through and through.

James Keith2961 days ago
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Music

Krishane ft. Melissa Steel - "Drunk And Incapable (Shy FX Remix)"

I never understood the lack of love for the reggae/dancehall side of the drum & bass scene. This scene was going ham for a bit, and seems to still be

khrisd4304 days ago
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sam smith stay with me
Music

Sam Smith - "Stay With Me (Shy FX Remix)"

The one like Shy FX never disappoints. And while I'm waiting for his next project(s) to be released, he's still getting random, amazing placements. His latest? A remix for Sam Smith's forthcoming single Stay With Me EP, which is due out on May 18. This rework kicks things off inna chilled dancehall style, but Shy ramps things up, giving it a booming sub and jungle flex on the beats. Proper Sunday morning vibes, trust we. Wheel if you need to.

khrisd4485 days ago
dynamite shy cloud 9
Music

Ms. Dynamite & Shy FX - "Cloud 9"

This makes perfect sense. Ms. Dynamite has been a pioneer in her own right, bringing a beauty to the art of vocalizing dance music, as well as just be

khrisd4660 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Shy FX ft. Liam Bailey - "Soon Come"

Our ears perked up when we first heard this. If you've followed Shy FX's music over the last few decades, you should be well aware that reggae and dan

khrisd4833 days ago

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