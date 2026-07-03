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Recently, we openly spoke about the issues we saw with Vibe's "20 Drum & Bass Pioneers" list. And while its easy to stand on the soapbox and point finkhrisd
Doctor Jeep's a name you might not be too aware of, but you should be. 2012 saw him linking up with Freshmore, Lowup Records, Subdrive, and Younggunzkhrisd
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Gucci Mane just released a song called "Crash Dummy" allegedly detailing the Pooh Shiesty assault. Here is a timeline of the two rappers' relationship.Will Schube