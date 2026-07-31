The Miz

The Miz is a professional wrestler known for his sharp promos and villainous persona. He was born Michael Gregory Mizanin on October 8, 1980, in Parma, Ohio, and rose to fame on MTV’s *The Real World: Back to New York* before carving out a distinct identity in wrestling. Since debuting in WWE in 2006, he has become a staple on *Raw* and *SmackDown*, known for his brash confidence and comedic timing that fans recognize through catchphrases like “Awesome.” Wrestling fans tune in not only for his multiple WWE Championship reigns but also for his signature storytelling style that often involves elevating emerging talent through memorable rivalries. Beyond wrestling, The Miz extends his influence into reality TV and film, including hosting gigs and roles in WWE Studios productions, showcasing his versatility as an entertainer.

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