Sexyy Red Suggests Antonio Brown Has CTE After His ‘B*itch It Stank’ Diss

Sexyy Red had some words for Antonio Brown after he made fun of her by saying her private parts smelled terrible.
On Tuesday, a profile on X, formerly Twitter, shared a video of Red jamming to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels' "Sexy Boy" theme song, and Brown retweeted the post while showing his distaste for the clip. In his retweet, Brown referred to the scent of Red's vagina and shared an image of children holding their noses with a caption that read, "Oooo bitch, it stank" and an additional hashtag that said "#CTESPN."
Red wasn't going to let that slide and proceeded to share a tweet of her own that poked fun at Brown possibly having Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). In her tweet, Red included a picture showing two brains, one with CTE and the other without it, to imply Brown has the condition. She also shared a photo of a football player trying to fit a cube into a circular hole, mocking Brown's intelligence.
Brown caught wind of her post and clapped back with another tweet, this time telling Red, "If I know one thing its getting it in the right hole #CTESPN call me."
Red has been having an eventful few weeks, with her latest update being that she ran into trouble while entering Mexico for an appearance. According to Red, she was detained because she had too much money and jewelry on her. It didn't help that she had on a fur coat as well.
"We've been stuck at the border all day. I had too much bands on me, they couldn't handle that shit," Sexyy explained on her Instagram Story. "Too much jewelry on me, they couldn't handle that shit. Had a fur coat on, they wasn't fucking with your girl. They told me I look like Griselda Blanco."