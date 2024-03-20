Sexyy Red Suggests Antonio Brown Has CTE After His ‘B*itch It Stank’ Diss

Sexyy Red had some words for Antonio Brown after he made fun of her by saying her private parts smelled terrible.

On Tuesday, a profile on X, formerly Twitter, shared a video of Red jamming to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels' "Sexy Boy" theme song, and Brown retweeted the post while showing his distaste for the clip. In his retweet, Brown referred to the scent of Red's vagina and shared an image of children holding their noses with a caption that read, "Oooo bitch, it stank" and an additional hashtag that said "#CTESPN."