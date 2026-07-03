Shaun White

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This year’s Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang promise all of the obscure sports in the world, and some other additional interesting factors. Given the doping scandals, Korean conflict, and some new events being added to the rotation, it’s sure to be an interesting Olympic Games. Here are 9 things you need to know.
Chris Gaine

Latest Stories

Scotty James of Australia reacts after competing in the Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe on day two of the X Games Aspen 2026 at Buttermilk Ski Resort on January 24, 2026 in Aspen, Colorado.
Sports

Snowboarder Scotty James Now Ties Shaun White for Most X Games Gold Medals

The 31-year-old Australian snowboarder and four-time Olympian has tied White's record.

Joe Price171 days ago
Nina Dobrev attends the New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala.
Pop Culture

Nina Dobrev’s Cryptic TikTok Goes Viral After Shaun White Split

After news of her split from Shaun White, Nina Dobrev’s TikTok about trying to fix a relationship has resurfaced, catching the attention of fans.

Sienna Dubois 308 days ago
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev pose together outside a building, with snowy mountains reflected in the glass behind them.
Life

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev Reportedly End Engagement

The couple started dating early 2020 and have not yet commented publicly on the split.

Brad Appleton309 days ago
Shaun White at 2022 Winter Olympics
Sports

Olympic Gold Medalist Shaun White to Retire After Beijing Games

Snowboard legend Shaun White, who's won three gold medals, announced on Saturday that the Beijing Olympics will be his last snowboarding competition.

Brad Callas1622 days ago
shaun white virgil abloh snowboards
Style

Shaun White Opens Up About Working With Virgil Abloh, Unveils Louis Vuitton Snowboarding Collection Collab

Shaun White's Whitespace brand and Louis Vuitton have just unveiled their new collection of snowboard luggage ahead of White's final Olympic games.

Jordan Rose1627 days ago
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shaun white olympic gold halfpipe
Sports

Shaun White Wins Third Olympic Gold Medal In Dramatic Halfpipe Finish

Shaun White reclaimed his halfpipe throne, winning his first gold medal since 2010.

Eric Skelton3075 days ago
Shaun White after winning gold at 2010 Olympics.
Sports

Shaun White Needed 62 Facial Stitches After This Grisly Bail

“I never really had that much blood coming out of me before,” White says in a documentary following him to the Olympics.

juliarp3116 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

From the Slopes to the Showroom, Shaun White Gets Creative

Snowboarding icon Shaun White flexes his design muscles.

Bill Savage4309 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

This is How Shaun White's Snowboards Get Made (Video)

From tree to slopes.

gerald334930 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Shaun White Just Cut Off All of His Hair (Video)

He's sporting a new look.

Chris Yuscavage4958 days ago
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