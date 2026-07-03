Sean Wotherspoon

Sean Wotherspoon is a Virginia-born sneaker designer and vintage retailer best known as the co-founder of Round Two, the vintage resale and consignment chain he launched with friends in 2013. Round Two became one of the most influential vintage retail operations in the US that once housed locations in Richmond, Los Angeles, and New York, and a model that combined high-volume vintage clothing with curated sneaker resale in a way that shaped how a generation of consumers thought about secondhand fashion. Wotherspoon's design profile rose significantly after he won the Vote Forward competition in 2017, which gave him the opportunity to produce his own Nike silhouette. The resulting Air Max 1/97—a hybrid of the Air Max 1 and Air Max 97 featuring a multicolor corduroy upper inspired by vintage Nike hats—became one of the most coveted sneaker releases of that year and established him as a designer with a distinct aesthetic rooted in 1980s and 1990s Nike archive material. He has since collaborated with Guess, Gap, Teva, and Porsche, consistently applying a vintage-inflected sensibility to contemporary product.

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Sneakers

Sean Wotherspoon Joins KLEKT As Chief Community Curator

“I’m excited to support the team as Chief Community Curator and help build the next chapter of KLEKT,” says Wotherspoon.

Joel Dishan99 days ago
Sean Wotherspoon x Teva
Sneakers

Sean Wotherspoon's Teva Sandal and Sneaker Collabs Just Dropped

Here's where to buy the Sean Wotherspoon x Teva collection.

Victor Deng336 days ago
Sean Wotherspoon x Zellerfeld Sean Double U
Sneakers

Sean Wotherspoon Is Releasing a 3D-Printed Zellerfeld Sneaker

Here's how to buy Wotherspoon's Sean Double U.

Victor Deng406 days ago
Person holding a colorful checkered Louis Vuitton bag, wearing a matching patterned jacket and jeans.
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Merch, le Fleur*, Corteiz & More

Find all the information you need to get your hands on this week's hottest new drops.

YJ Lee531 days ago
Sneakers

Sean Wotherspoon's Next Adidas Gazelle Collab Is Releasing Soon

This eco-friendly "Mylo" pair drops next week.

Victor Deng1015 days ago
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Sole Collector Release Date Roundup January 17 2023
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the 'Montreal Bagel' Nike Dunk Low to the latest Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas collab, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1276 days ago
Nike Dunk Low 'Montreal Bagel' Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Montreal Bagel' Nike Dunk Low to the latest Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas collab, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1276 days ago
Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Orketro HQ7241 Lateral
Sneakers

Sean Wotherspoon's Adidas Orketro Collab Drops Thursday

Sean Wotherspoon has confirmed that his Adidas Orketro collab will be released in January 2023. Find the official release details for the collab here.

Victor Deng1277 days ago
a look at a new mint pass program launch
Style

Digital Wearables Brand MNTGE Launches Program for Rare Vintage Pieces and More

According to co-founder Sean Wotherspoon, it was important to treat each piece as a work of art while also bringing them "to the digital space."

Trace William Cowen1310 days ago
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Style

The Best Outfits at Day One of ComplexCon 2022

ComplexCon 2022 attendees came dressed in their finest wares while attending the two-day festival hosted by Verdy. Here are the best outfits from day one.

Lei Takanashi1334 days ago
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Sneakers

Listen to Episode 140 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': How Wrong Did We Get the Best Sneakers of 2018?

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, they look back at Complex’s best sneakers of 2018 list.

Complex1386 days ago
Nike Air Force 1 Low West Indies Release Date DX1156-100 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the return of the 'West Indies' Nike Air Force 1 to the JJJJound x Asics Gel Kayano 14s, here is a detailed guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1423 days ago
Carrots x Champion
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Carrots x Champion, Our Legacy x Stüssy, Bricks & Wood, and More

From the Carrots x Champion capsule collection to the latest collab between Stüssy and Our Legacy, here is a complete guide to this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1548 days ago
Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas EQT '93 (Lateral)
Sneakers

Sean Wotherspoon's Adidas EQT 93 Is Available Now

Images of the upcoming Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas EQT 93 'Superearth' collab has surfaced. Click here for a first look and the release info of the shoe.

Victor Deng1560 days ago

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