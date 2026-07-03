Sean Wotherspoon

Sean Wotherspoon is a Virginia-born sneaker designer and vintage retailer best known as the co-founder of Round Two, the vintage resale and consignment chain he launched with friends in 2013. Round Two became one of the most influential vintage retail operations in the US that once housed locations in Richmond, Los Angeles, and New York, and a model that combined high-volume vintage clothing with curated sneaker resale in a way that shaped how a generation of consumers thought about secondhand fashion. Wotherspoon's design profile rose significantly after he won the Vote Forward competition in 2017, which gave him the opportunity to produce his own Nike silhouette. The resulting Air Max 1/97—a hybrid of the Air Max 1 and Air Max 97 featuring a multicolor corduroy upper inspired by vintage Nike hats—became one of the most coveted sneaker releases of that year and established him as a designer with a distinct aesthetic rooted in 1980s and 1990s Nike archive material. He has since collaborated with Guess, Gap, Teva, and Porsche, consistently applying a vintage-inflected sensibility to contemporary product.