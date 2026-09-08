gerald33
Joined April 2014 | 1377 posts
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Latest Stories
This Awesome DeLorean Hovercraft is a Real Thing (Video)
Who says it's not the future?
gerald334990 days ago
This Guy's About to Get Laid Thanks to 1 Million+ Likes on Facebook
The power of social media.
gerald334990 days ago
gerald334991 days ago
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FLOTUS Has Landed: Michelle Obama Launches Official Twitter Account
It's also her birthday.
gerald334991 days ago
The White House Will Now Require 100,000 Signatures to Answer Your Crazy Queries
You need more people.
gerald334992 days ago
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This is Aaron Swartz: The Late Internet Activist on Free Speech and Defeating SOPA (Video)
In a keynote speech from last year.
gerald334994 days ago
Watch the Trailer for the Upcoming Pirate Bay Documentary (Video)
Coming soon to a torrent client near you.
gerald334994 days ago
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gerald334997 days ago
Angry Birds Maker Now Boasts a Whopping 260 Million Monthly Users
More than Twitter.
gerald334997 days ago
gerald334997 days ago