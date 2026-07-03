Triple J Hip-Hop Show host Hau Latukefu joins Complex for a preview of the upcoming NRL seasonSteve Duck
Featured
Hau, Pistol Pete & Enzo, and Lisi sit down with Complex to give their predictions for the 2021 NRL season. Warning: Scorching hot takes ahead.Complex Australia
Pop Culture
‘Jackass’ Star Emotionally Recounts Being Swarmed and Bit in Wild Attack Filming ‘Shark Week’ Stunt
'Jackass' star Sean McInerney got emotional on camera when telling the story of how he almost died after getting bit by a shark doing a recent stunt.Jordan Rose
With ‘47 Meters Down’ out Friday, we ranked the best shark movies. And no, ‘Jaws’ isn’t our number one.John Flynn