Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Bill Cosby Says He Can't Be Deposed in $60M Sexual Assault Trial Due to Failing Health
Pop Culture

Bill Cosby Misses Deposition After $59M Verdict, Attorney Cites Health Issues

Cosby’s lawyer cites blindness, mobility limitations, and the unavailability of his male aide in explaining why he missed a deposition following a nearly $60 million verdict.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
Tyler Perry Claims Male Sexual Assault Accuser Tried to Broker a Settlement
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Says Accuser Used Sexuality Questions to Push Multimillion-Dollar Settlement

Perry says questions about his sexual orientation rely on a 'bigoted stereotype' and were used to pressure him after he rejected a settlement proposal.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
Stefon Diggs' Assault Accuser Claims the Patriots Tried to 'Fly Him Out'
Sports

Stefon Diggs’ Accuser Says His Camp Arranged Trip Tied to Lawsuit

Court filings, text messages and competing accounts could make travel records a key issue in Stefon Diggs’ defamation case.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
Micheal Ward.
Pop Culture

'Top Boy' Star Micheal Ward Found Not Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault

The British actor has been cleared of all charges relating to a 2023 incident which he said "was wholly consensual."

Will Lavin7 days ago
'Baddies Gone Wild' Star Sues Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer for Alleged Sexual Harassment
Pop Culture

'Baddies Gone Wild' Star Sues Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer for Alleged Sexual Harassment and Coercion

Jadynn Brown claims the Zeus boss used promises of fame, NDA pressure and coercion behind the scenes of the hit reality franchise.

Bernadette Giacomazzo13 days ago
Advertisement
Kevin Spacey Says He Felt 'Attacked' by the LGBTQIA+ Community Even Before His Controversies
Pop Culture

Kevin Spacey Says He Felt ‘Attacked’ by the Gay Community Before Coming Out

The actor opens up about life in the closet, criticism from the gay community and why he compared the allegations against him to a ‘small kitchen fire.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo14 days ago
Seth Rogen Has 'No Plans' to Work with James Franco Following Sexual Assault Allegations
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen is Done with James Franco: 'I Haven't Talked to Him in a Long Time'

The longtime comedy partners haven’t spoken in years. Inside the fallout from Franco’s sexual misconduct scandal and why Rogen is drawing a hard line now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo33 days ago
NFL: MAY 04 Stefon Diggs Assault Trial
Sports

Judge Orders Stefon Diggs to Detail His Relationship With Sexual Assault Accuser

Diggs has to provide a fuller account of his relationship within 14 days or face sanctions.

Trey Alston37 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App