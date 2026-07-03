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Bill Cosby Misses Deposition After $59M Verdict, Attorney Cites Health Issues
Cosby’s lawyer cites blindness, mobility limitations, and the unavailability of his male aide in explaining why he missed a deposition following a nearly $60 million verdict.
Tyler Perry Says Accuser Used Sexuality Questions to Push Multimillion-Dollar Settlement
Perry says questions about his sexual orientation rely on a 'bigoted stereotype' and were used to pressure him after he rejected a settlement proposal.
Stefon Diggs’ Accuser Says His Camp Arranged Trip Tied to Lawsuit
Court filings, text messages and competing accounts could make travel records a key issue in Stefon Diggs’ defamation case.
'Top Boy' Star Micheal Ward Found Not Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault
The British actor has been cleared of all charges relating to a 2023 incident which he said "was wholly consensual."
'Baddies Gone Wild' Star Sues Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer for Alleged Sexual Harassment and Coercion
Jadynn Brown claims the Zeus boss used promises of fame, NDA pressure and coercion behind the scenes of the hit reality franchise.
Kevin Spacey Says He Felt ‘Attacked’ by the Gay Community Before Coming Out
The actor opens up about life in the closet, criticism from the gay community and why he compared the allegations against him to a ‘small kitchen fire.’
Seth Rogen is Done with James Franco: 'I Haven't Talked to Him in a Long Time'
The longtime comedy partners haven’t spoken in years. Inside the fallout from Franco’s sexual misconduct scandal and why Rogen is drawing a hard line now.
Judge Orders Stefon Diggs to Detail His Relationship With Sexual Assault Accuser
Diggs has to provide a fuller account of his relationship within 14 days or face sanctions.