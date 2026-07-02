Kevin Spacey Says He Felt ‘Attacked’ by the Gay Community Before Coming Out

Kevin Spacey is once again putting his personal life and career under the microscope. During a candid appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, the Oscar-winning actor said living as a closeted gay man in Hollywood left him feeling alienated long before the sexual misconduct allegations that upended his career in 2017. "I was fiercely closeted. I didn't want anyone to know anything about me, and of course I thought I was so clever that no one knew," Spacey told Maher. According to the actor, the entertainment industry—and even members of the gay community—speculated about his sexuality for years: "There were so many stories about me. There was lots of talk about that I was gay, and I just wasn't out, and rather than the gay community understanding that… I always felt that I was being attacked."

The conversation quickly shifted to the allegations that transformed Spacey from one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors into one of its most polarizing figures. Maher didn't soften the question, telling Spacey, "When it gets to like you had, it's like, 'Come on man, there's too much smoke to be no fire.'" Spacey acknowledged that parts of the criticism were true but rejected the broader narrative. "I never said there was no fire," he replied. "It just wasn't a raging forest fire. It was a small kitchen fire that could have been put out with an extinguisher." Spacey also admitted, "I hit on a lot of guys," but insisted many accusations either distorted or completely invented events. Referencing Anthony Rapp's lawsuit—which ended with a jury finding him not liable—Spacey said, "There are certain cases where part of something is true, but it's been rethought, it's been redesigned, or it's been entirely made up." The interview arrives just months after Spacey testified in a California courtroom during an insurance dispute stemming from House of Cards' chaotic final season. On the stand, he confirmed he voluntarily entered The Meadows treatment facility in Arizona in late 2017, where he was diagnosed with "sexual compulsive behavior" and generalized anxiety disorder.