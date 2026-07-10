'Top Boy' Star Micheal Ward Found Not Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault

Micheal Ward, the British actor best known for his role in hit Netflix series Top Boy, has been found not guilty of rape and sexual assault.

The Bafta Award-winning actor was accused of raping a woman in the back of a car after meeting her at a party in January 2023. He denied two charges of rape and three charges of sexual assault.

On Friday (July 10), a jury acquitted him on all counts at Snaresbrook Crown Court, East London, as reported by BBC News. He told the outlet that "everything" he and the accuser did "was wholly consensual."

Ward, who is also known for his roles in Blue Story and Empire of Light, was arrested on January 18, 2023. He told police in a prepared statement: "I deny the allegation of rape. I want to put on record that we had consensual foreplay and consensual sex." He was formally charged in July 2025, and was granted bail in August 2025.

In court on Friday, the actor, per BBC News, explained that he thought the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was "very cute" when he met her and sensed "there was interest there".