Jared Leto Reportedly Lost Major Movie Role Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

The Oscar winner reportedly lost a major role in Barry Levinson’s upcoming political thriller Assassination after producers grew increasingly concerned about the allegations against him. Multiple sources close to the production told Page Six that Leto was deep into casting talks before the project moved on without him.

Leto was reportedly “extremely interested” in the film and had been speaking directly with Levinson throughout 2025. One insider said his casting was “seeming like a done deal.” Although producers were allegedly aware of accusations surrounding Leto when those talks began, a source claimed the growing number of women coming forward eventually became too difficult to ignore.

The box-office failure of Disney’s Tron: Ares may have given producers another reason to walk away. One source said the movie’s poor performance factored into the decision before adding, “That may have been an excuse to drop him from the project.”

The casting discussions came during the same year Air Mail published allegations from nine women who accused Leto of inappropriate sexual behavior. Some said they were underage at the time. His representative denied the claims.

Reportedly losing out on Assassination would mark a significant setback for Leto. The film stars Bryan Cranston and Brendan Fraser and follows journalist Dorothy Kilgallen as she investigates President John F. Kennedy’s assassination before her mysterious death in 1965. Production was previously delayed by a lawsuit from co-writer and producer Nicholas Celozzi but is expected to move forward. No replacement for Leto—or release date—has been announced.

The reported career fallout comes days after the BBC premiered Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret. The documentary features 10 women detailing alleged encounters with Leto between 2002 and 2016. Four accuse him of conduct that could be considered criminal, including sexual assault, statutory rape, and coercion.