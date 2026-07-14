Tyler Perry Says Accuser Used Sexuality Questions to Push Multimillion-Dollar Settlement

Tyler Perry is pushing back again in his ongoing legal battle with actor Mario Rodriguez Jr., this time alleging that Rodriguez attempted to pressure him into a financial settlement through the discovery process. In newly filed court documents obtained by TMZ, Perry’s legal team argues that Rodriguez sought sanctions after Perry objected to questions about his sexual orientation. Perry contends those questions have no bearing on the sexual assault lawsuit.

According to the filing, Perry rejects the notion that he is avoiding the topic because of embarrassment. Instead, he argues that Rodriguez is relying on what the filing calls the "backwards belief" that Perry "should be embarrassed to answer questions about his sexual orientation." Perry maintains that is not the case and alleges the motion was designed to increase pressure on him after he declined what the filing describes as a multi-million-dollar settlement proposal. Perry also contends that questions about his sexual orientation are irrelevant to the claims in the lawsuit. His filing argues that Rodriguez's theory improperly suggests "a man who is attracted to men is more likely to have assaulted another man," calling that premise "a bigoted stereotype." In addition to opposing Rodriguez's motion, Perry is asking the court to sanction Rodriguez for $7,300, alleging abuse of the discovery process. The latest filing marks another chapter in Rodriguez's $77 million lawsuit against Perry. Rodriguez alleges he first met the filmmaker in 2015 at a gym before landing a role in Boo! A Madea Halloween. He claims Perry later invited him to his home on multiple occasions, where he was sexually assaulted.