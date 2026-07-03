'Baddies Gone Wild' Star Sues Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer for Alleged Sexual Harassment and Coercion

Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer is facing a new lawsuit from Baddies Gone Wild cast member Jadynn Brown, who claims he used his power at the reality TV platform to pressure her into sex while promising to make her a star. Brown filed the civil complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court, accusing Plummer and Zeus Networks of sexual assault, sexual harassment, coercion, retaliation, and wrongful termination. According to the lawsuit, which was obtained by The New York Post, Brown alleges Plummer first contacted her in 2023 after she auditioned for Baddies Gone Wild. She claims he later invited her to lunch under the pretense of discussing career opportunities, then allegedly told her her future with Zeus depended on having a sexual relationship with him.

Brown, who was 19 at the time, alleges Plummer repeatedly pressured her throughout 2023 and 2024 while telling her she had “a great personality” for Baddies and would be “a star” on the show. Brown says she was eventually cast in January 2025, but claims the alleged harassment continued. The suit alleges that days before filming began, Plummer pressured her into sex again and had her sign an NDA about their relationship. In one allegation cited in the complaint, Brown claims Plummer pressured her in March 2025 while she was intoxicated, and when she said she was on her period to avoid sex, he allegedly asked for proof and continued pressuring her until she complied. Plummer has denied the allegations. In a lengthy Instagram statement posted Thursday, July 2, he said his relationship with Brown began as a friendship and pushed back on her claim that he promised her a role. “I consistently told her what I tell everyone: if you want an opportunity at Zeus, you have to audition and earn it through the same casting process as everyone else,” Plummer wrote. He also claimed that Brown was only added to Baddies Gone Wild after another cast member dropped out shortly before production began.

Alongside his statement, Plummer shared nearly 20 screenshots of alleged text messages between himself and Brown. Some appear to show Brown asking about audition updates, while others show Plummer telling her that repeatedly contacting him about Baddies was pushing him away. Plummer also claimed Brown began making legal threats after she was not selected for a later season. Brown has not publicly responded to Plummer’s statement or the alleged messages. The case lands at a tense moment for Zeus Networks, the subscription streaming platform behind unscripted shows featuring names like Blac Chyna, Ray J, Nick Cannon, Joseline Hernandez, and the Baddies franchise. The company has built a major online following by leaning into high-drama reality programming, but Plummer has also faced prior public disputes involving business practices and talent relationships. Former co-founders King Bach and Amanda Cerny previously alleged they were locked out of the company and denied payments, while Hernandez has publicly accused Plummer of financial sabotage and workplace misconduct.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual harassment or assault, help is available. The National Sexual Assault Hotline can be reached at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or through RAINN’s online chat at rainn.org. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission also provides information about workplace sexual harassment and how to file a complaint at eeoc.gov.