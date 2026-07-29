Jared Leto Denies Viral Assault Claims: 'Absolutely and Categorically False'

BBC reporters say they corroborated parts of several accounts with friends, relatives, photos, messages, and ex–Thirty Seconds to Mars staffers who describe disturbing interactions with teenage fans, while noting Leto did not respond to them before the documentary aired.

The film features allegations from 10 women, including four who describe conduct that could be criminal—such as sexual assault, statutory rape, coercion, and alleged grooming of teenagers via explicit calls and encounters when they were underage.

Jared Leto, 54, responds to the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret by insisting, “I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life,” calling the new wave of claims “absolutely and categorically false.”

One woman alleges Leto sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was 17. Another claims he threatened to assault her when she was 19. A third says she had sex with Leto at his California home when she was 17 and he was 34. California’s age of consent is 18. That woman claims Leto brushed aside concerns about her age and asked her to call him “daddy.” A fourth accuser alleges Leto groomed her through repeated sexually explicit phone calls when she was 16, including at least one conversation in which he allegedly suggested they have sex. The BBC said it reviewed a nondisclosure agreement that the fourth woman claims she was asked to sign in exchange for staying silent about their relationship. She refused. Four other women interviewed for the film described receiving phone calls from Leto that they considered strange or sexual when they were younger. The allegations stretch beyond Leto’s film career. Two former Thirty Seconds to Mars employees claim staffers were disturbed by his interactions with teenage fans, some of whom were allegedly invited backstage or to a house where the band was recording.