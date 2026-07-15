Bill Cosby Misses Deposition After $59M Verdict, Attorney Cites Health Issues

New court filings obtained by TMZ reveal that the 89-year-old disgraced entertainer was unable to attend depositions scheduled for June 23 and 24 because of what his attorney describes as worsening medical conditions. Cosby's lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, said her client could not appear because of his "disabilities, age-related health issues, and related logistical challenges that could not be avoided."

Bill Cosby says failing health is preventing him from sitting for a deposition in the civil case that resulted in a jury ordering him to pay nearly $60 million to a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her more than five decades ago.

Bonjean said Cosby is "legally blind and suffers from a variety of health issues, including significant mobility limitations," making travel for legal proceedings difficult. She also wrote that he "must be accompanied by a male assistant at all times to ensure his safety and to help with basic needs like using the restroom."

According to the filing, the deposition ultimately had to be canceled because Cosby's support person "was not available on the scheduled days."

The filing adds another twist to the high-profile lawsuit brought by Donna Motsinger, who accused Cosby of drugging and raping her in 1972 after inviting her to one of his comedy shows. Motsinger filed suit in 2023 under California's revival law for previously time-barred sexual assault claims, and in March, a Los Angeles jury sided with her, awarding $17.5 million in past non-economic damages, $1.75 million in future non-economic damages, and $40 million in punitive damages—a total judgment of $59.25 million.

According to the complaint, Cosby befriended Motsinger while she worked at the celebrity hotspot The Trident in Sausalito before inviting her to his performance at the Circle Star Theater.

The lawsuit alleges he served her wine in a limousine and later gave her what she believed was aspirin after she began feeling ill. It states she was soon "going in and out of consciousness" and that "the last thing Ms. Motsinger recalls were flashes of light" before she later woke up at home wearing only her underwear.