Sexual Assault

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Timothy Busfield Claims 'False Allegations' Ruined His Career Amid Child Abuse Claims
Pop Culture

Timothy Busfield Says Child Sexual Abuse Case Has ‘Canceled’ His Hollywood Career

Newly released grand jury testimony details Busfield’s claim that the case cost him TV shows, a film role and his agency.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 hours ago
Bill Cosby Says He Can't Be Deposed in $60M Sexual Assault Trial Due to Failing Health
Pop Culture

Bill Cosby Misses Deposition After $59M Verdict, Attorney Cites Health Issues

Cosby’s lawyer cites blindness, mobility limitations, and the unavailability of his male aide in explaining why he missed a deposition following a nearly $60 million verdict.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
Tyler Perry Claims Male Sexual Assault Accuser Tried to Broker a Settlement
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Says Accuser Used Sexuality Questions to Push Multimillion-Dollar Settlement

Perry says questions about his sexual orientation rely on a 'bigoted stereotype' and were used to pressure him after he rejected a settlement proposal.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
Stefon Diggs' Assault Accuser Claims the Patriots Tried to 'Fly Him Out'
Sports

Stefon Diggs’ Accuser Says His Camp Arranged Trip Tied to Lawsuit

Court filings, text messages and competing accounts could make travel records a key issue in Stefon Diggs’ defamation case.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
Rob Dieperink shows the yellow card during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PEC Zwolle and Heracles Almelo.
Sports

Dutch Referee Dies Weeks After World Cup Dismissal Due to Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor Arrest

Rob Dieperink, who was dropped from officiating at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following his arrest for the alleged sexual assault of a minor, has passed away at the age of 38.

Jose Martinez4 days ago
Advertisement
Stefon Diggs' Assault Accuser Settles Separate Suit with Brother Darez for $10M
Sports

Stefon Diggs' Accuser Settles $10M Lawsuit Involving Brother Darez Diggs

Court docs reveal a quiet settlement in the $10M lawsuit involving Stefon Diggs' brother as the sexual assault and defamation fight against the ex-Patriots WR continues.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Micheal Ward.
Pop Culture

'Top Boy' Star Micheal Ward Found Not Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault

The British actor has been cleared of all charges relating to a 2023 incident which he said "was wholly consensual."

Will Lavin7 days ago
Kevin Spacey Says He Felt 'Attacked' by the LGBTQIA+ Community Even Before His Controversies
Pop Culture

Kevin Spacey Says He Felt ‘Attacked’ by the Gay Community Before Coming Out

The actor opens up about life in the closet, criticism from the gay community and why he compared the allegations against him to a ‘small kitchen fire.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
Kanye West
Music

Kanye West Close to Settling Sexual Assault Lawsuit With Ex-Assistant

Earlier this month, attorneys for both sides agreed "in principal" to settle.

tara mahadevan17 days ago
UFC Fighter Alex Pereira Accused of Sexual Assault and Forcible Touching
Sports

Court Records Reveal New Alex Pereira Sexual Assault and Domestic Abuse Allegations

Inside the court records, depositions, and alleged pattern of control behind the sexual assault, stalking, and domestic violence claims against Alex Pereira.

Bernadette Giacomazzo33 days ago
Advertisement
Seth Rogen Has 'No Plans' to Work with James Franco Following Sexual Assault Allegations
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen is Done with James Franco: 'I Haven't Talked to Him in a Long Time'

The longtime comedy partners haven’t spoken in years. Inside the fallout from Franco’s sexual misconduct scandal and why Rogen is drawing a hard line now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo33 days ago
Pro Golfer Phil Mickelson Membership Revoked After Alleged Inappropriate Misconduct with Employee
Sports

Phil Mickelson No Longer a Member of Elite Golf Club After Misconduct Claim

Inside the private California club’s investigation, the employee’s report, and how the decision to remove the LIV Golf star unfolded.

Bernadette Giacomazzo35 days ago
Andrew Tate Accused of Sexual Assault by a Then-15 Year Old Girl
Pop Culture

Andrew Tate Faces Renewed Scrutiny Over Alleged ‘Loverboy’ Tactics and Teen Claims

A New Yorker investigation traces allegations about Tate’s ‘loverboy’ tactics, a Slovak teen and the webcam business now under criminal scrutiny.

Bernadette Giacomazzo35 days ago
Disgraced NFL Rapist Darren Sharper Released From Prison
Sports

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Transferred From Federal Prison to Community Confinement

The former NFL All-Pro remains under federal supervision after being moved into community confinement ahead of his 2028 projected release.

Bernadette Giacomazzo37 days ago
Diddy
Pop Culture

Diddy Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Man Who Was Child Actor at the Time

A John Doe plaintiff claims Diddy lured him into a conversation under the pretense of giving him career advice before assaulting him.

tara mahadevan38 days ago
Advertisement
Diddy
Music

New Diddy Sexual Assault Allegations Under Review by Los Angeles Prosecutors

Publicist Jonathan Hay filed the initial police report in Largo, Florida.

Trey Alston45 days ago
Judge Denies Bill Cosby's Request for New Trial in $60M Sexual Assault Trial
Pop Culture

Bill Cosby Loses Bid for New Trial, $59M Sexual Assault Civil Verdict Stands

Inside the ruling that keeps a $59.25M verdict alive, and why the judge says Bill Cosby already got a fair shot in court.

Bernadette Giacomazzo46 days ago
Laverne Cox Details Her Sexual Assault and Suicide Attempt at Age 11
Pop Culture

Laverne Cox Opens Up About Childhood Sexual Assault and Suicide Attempt at Age 11

In her new memoir 'Transcendent,' the OITNB star confronts childhood trauma, church abuse, and the secret that nearly ended her life before it began.

Bernadette Giacomazzo49 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App