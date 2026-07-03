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American Airlines Passenger Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Allegedly Assaulting Flight Attendant
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Timothy Busfield Says Child Sexual Abuse Case Has ‘Canceled’ His Hollywood Career
Newly released grand jury testimony details Busfield’s claim that the case cost him TV shows, a film role and his agency.
Bill Cosby Misses Deposition After $59M Verdict, Attorney Cites Health Issues
Cosby’s lawyer cites blindness, mobility limitations, and the unavailability of his male aide in explaining why he missed a deposition following a nearly $60 million verdict.
Tyler Perry Says Accuser Used Sexuality Questions to Push Multimillion-Dollar Settlement
Perry says questions about his sexual orientation rely on a 'bigoted stereotype' and were used to pressure him after he rejected a settlement proposal.
Stefon Diggs’ Accuser Says His Camp Arranged Trip Tied to Lawsuit
Court filings, text messages and competing accounts could make travel records a key issue in Stefon Diggs’ defamation case.
Dutch Referee Dies Weeks After World Cup Dismissal Due to Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor Arrest
Rob Dieperink, who was dropped from officiating at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following his arrest for the alleged sexual assault of a minor, has passed away at the age of 38.
Stefon Diggs' Accuser Settles $10M Lawsuit Involving Brother Darez Diggs
Court docs reveal a quiet settlement in the $10M lawsuit involving Stefon Diggs' brother as the sexual assault and defamation fight against the ex-Patriots WR continues.
'Top Boy' Star Micheal Ward Found Not Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault
The British actor has been cleared of all charges relating to a 2023 incident which he said "was wholly consensual."
Kevin Spacey Says He Felt ‘Attacked’ by the Gay Community Before Coming Out
The actor opens up about life in the closet, criticism from the gay community and why he compared the allegations against him to a ‘small kitchen fire.’
Kanye West Close to Settling Sexual Assault Lawsuit With Ex-Assistant
Earlier this month, attorneys for both sides agreed "in principal" to settle.
Court Records Reveal New Alex Pereira Sexual Assault and Domestic Abuse Allegations
Inside the court records, depositions, and alleged pattern of control behind the sexual assault, stalking, and domestic violence claims against Alex Pereira.
Seth Rogen is Done with James Franco: 'I Haven't Talked to Him in a Long Time'
The longtime comedy partners haven’t spoken in years. Inside the fallout from Franco’s sexual misconduct scandal and why Rogen is drawing a hard line now.
Phil Mickelson No Longer a Member of Elite Golf Club After Misconduct Claim
Inside the private California club’s investigation, the employee’s report, and how the decision to remove the LIV Golf star unfolded.
Andrew Tate Faces Renewed Scrutiny Over Alleged ‘Loverboy’ Tactics and Teen Claims
A New Yorker investigation traces allegations about Tate’s ‘loverboy’ tactics, a Slovak teen and the webcam business now under criminal scrutiny.
Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Transferred From Federal Prison to Community Confinement
The former NFL All-Pro remains under federal supervision after being moved into community confinement ahead of his 2028 projected release.
Diddy Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Man Who Was Child Actor at the Time
A John Doe plaintiff claims Diddy lured him into a conversation under the pretense of giving him career advice before assaulting him.
New Diddy Sexual Assault Allegations Under Review by Los Angeles Prosecutors
Publicist Jonathan Hay filed the initial police report in Largo, Florida.
Bill Cosby Loses Bid for New Trial, $59M Sexual Assault Civil Verdict Stands
Inside the ruling that keeps a $59.25M verdict alive, and why the judge says Bill Cosby already got a fair shot in court.
Laverne Cox Opens Up About Childhood Sexual Assault and Suicide Attempt at Age 11
In her new memoir 'Transcendent,' the OITNB star confronts childhood trauma, church abuse, and the secret that nearly ended her life before it began.