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Julio Rodriguez celebrates after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 American League Championship Series.
Bets

Julio Rodriguez Injury Update: When Will Mariners CF Return?

J-Rod suffered a concussion last week. How long will the three-time All-Star be out?

Matt Burke11 days ago
Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners walks back to the dugout after striking out during a game against the Kansas City Royals.
Bets

Cal Raleigh Injury Update: When Will Mariners Catcher Return?

Seattle’s All-Star catcher has been out since May 13 with an oblique injury.

Matt Burke50 days ago
Two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal throws a pitch for the Detroit Tigers during a game in 2025.
Bets

AL Cy Young Odds: Can Tarik Skubal Three-Peat?

A look at AL Cy Young odds with favorites and early surprises like Jose Soriano and Jack Leiter.

Matt Burke93 days ago
Julio Rodríguez Signs With Adidas
Sneakers

Julio Rodríguez Signs With Adidas

Adidas has confirmed it has signed Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez to a multi-year endorsement deal. Click here for the official details.

Victor Deng1229 days ago
Ken Griffey Jr. playing for the Cincinnati Reds in 2000
Sports

Ken Griffey Jr. Will Reportedly Be 6th Highest Paid Player on Cincinnati Reds 2022 Payroll Despite Retiring in 2010

Nearly 14 years since he played his last game for the Reds, Ken Griffey Jr. is still the sixth-highest paid player on Cincinnati's 2022 payroll.

Brad Callas1585 days ago
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Outfielder Ichiro Suzuki #51 of the Seattle Mariners
Sports

Ichiro Retires After Seattle's Game in Japan

Iconic outfielder Ichiro Suzuki informed the Seattle Mariners he would retire after Thursday's game in Tokyo, Japan.

Xavier Hamilton2675 days ago
Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano.
Sports

Robinson Cano Gets 80-Game Suspension After Positive Test for Banned Substance

Robinson Cano's suspension comes after the Mariners All-Star second baseman broke his hand on a hit by pitch.

Gavin Evans2985 days ago
Ichiro Suzuki 2005 Mariners Getty
Sneakers

Rare Ichiro Air Jordans Surface for the First Time

Jordan Brand made a pair of Air Jordan 1s in Seattle Mariners colors for Ichiro Suzuki.

Brandon Richard3221 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Angels Pitcher Matt Shoemaker Takes a 105-MPH Line Drive to His Head

Matt Shoemaker suffered a small skull fracture and hematoma, and will be kept overnight in a hospital for observation.

Dana Scott3603 days ago
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Not Available Lead
Sports

Ken Griffey Jr. Puts Hat on Backwards to End His Hall of Fame Speech

Ken Griffey Jr. put his hat on backwards to end his Hall of Fame speech, topping off his legendary MLB career in style.

Dana Scott3645 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

The Seattle Mariners Drafted Ken Griffey Jr.'s Son Even Though He Doesn't Play Baseball

The Seattle Mariners honor Ken Griffey Jr. by drafting his football-playing son, Trey.

Dana Scott3688 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

History Shows Regular Season Record-Breakers Rarely Win Championships

None of the teams that set the regular season wins records in the MLB, NFL, or NHL won a championship.

Chris Gaine3707 days ago
Pop Culture

Mario On the Big Screen? Nintendo May Start Making Movies Again

Nintendo is reportedly looking into developing movies after selling its ownership of the Seattle Mariners.

Christopher Spata3714 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Nike's Giving Ken Griffey Jr.'s First Sneaker the "Olympic" Treatment

The Kid's first signature shoe gets a patriotic makeover.

Riley Jones3724 days ago
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