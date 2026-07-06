Julio Rodriguez Injury Update: When Will Mariners CF Return?

One of the brightest young stars in MLB is on the shelf as the Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez is currently on the injured list. Rodriguez was hit in the back of the head by a ball while running to second base against the Los Angeles Angels on July 2. The 25-year-old center fielder displayed concussion-like symptoms and was placed on the concussion IL.

Below, we will look at when Rodriguez is expected to return to the Mariners lineup.

Julio Rodriguez injury update: When will Mariners OF be back?

Rodriguez played catch in the outfield at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, prior to the Mariners’ 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Dominican superstar was also seen wearing light-sensitive glasses in the Mariners’ clubhouse on Sunday.

Rodriguez is eligible to return from the 7-day concussion IL this Friday, July 10. The M’s begin a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays on that day.

The series against Tampa Bay is Seattle’s final series of the first half of the season. Seattle opens up second half play on Friday, July 17 with a three-game home set against the San Francisco Giants.