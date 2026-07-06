Julio Rodriguez Injury Update: When Will Mariners CF Return?

One of the brightest young stars in MLB is on the shelf as the Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez is currently on the injured list. Rodriguez was hit in the back of the head by a ball while running to second base against the Los Angeles Angels on July 2. The 25-year-old center fielder displayed concussion-like symptoms and was placed on the concussion IL.
Below, we will look at when Rodriguez is expected to return to the Mariners lineup.
Julio Rodriguez injury update: When will Mariners OF be back?
Rodriguez played catch in the outfield at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, prior to the Mariners’ 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Dominican superstar was also seen wearing light-sensitive glasses in the Mariners’ clubhouse on Sunday.
Rodriguez is eligible to return from the 7-day concussion IL this Friday, July 10. The M’s begin a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays on that day.
The series against Tampa Bay is Seattle’s final series of the first half of the season. Seattle opens up second half play on Friday, July 17 with a three-game home set against the San Francisco Giants.
It is likely that Rodriguez will return to the Mariners’ lineup this weekend against the Rays, barring any setbacks. Here is a look at the Mariners’ upcoming schedule:
- Friday, July 10: Mariners at Rays
- Saturday, July 11: Mariners at Rays
- Sunday, July 12: Mariners at Rays
- Friday, July 17: Giants at Mariners
- Saturday, July 18: Giants at Mariners
- Sunday, July 19: Giants at Mariners
- Monday, July 20: Reds at Mariners
Rodriguez’s concussion is believed to be mild. A recent MLB example of a player returning quickly from a stint on the concussion IL is the case of Colorado Rockies utility man Tyler Freeman. Freeman was hit in the helmet on a pitch by Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski on June 6, and he returned to action just eight days later, on June 14.
Julio Rodriguez odds
J-Rod began the 2026 MLB season with +1200 odds to win American League MVP. Only Aaron Judge (+180) and Bobby Witt Jr (+450) had shorter odds.
Rodriguez is currently +4000 to win AL MVP, with five players ahead of him on the Fanatics Sportsbook odds board.
It’s been a relatively disappointing season thus far for Rodriguez as he is hitting just .259, with 14 home runs and 40 RBI. The three-time All-Star was left off the American League roster this season.
Mariners odds
The Mariners cannot afford for Rodriguez to miss too many games as they are in a hotly contested division race with the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros and the Athletics. Seattle, at 47-44, currently leads the AL West by 1.5 games.
Dan Wilson’s club is -195 at Fanatics to win the division. Seattle is +800 to win the World Series, as it trails only the LA Dodgers (+200) and New York Yankees (+550) on the Fanatics odds board.
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