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Sean Penn Skips 2026 Oscars to Visit Ukraine Instead
Kieran Culkin accepted the award on behalf of the 'One Battle After Another' actor.
Oscars 2026: Conan O'Brien's 'One Battle After Another' Sketch Jokingly Dubs MrBeast 'Host for Life'
The returning Oscars host ended Sunday's ceremony by taking a page from PTA's Best Picture winner.
Oscars 2026 Winners: 'Sinners,' 'One Battle After Another,' and More
'Sinners' is the most-nominated of this year's titles, setting a new Academy record.
Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Soundtrack New Trailer for Leonardo DiCaprio's ‘One Battle After Another’
Their 2016 collaboration "Freedom" sets the tone for Paul Thomas Anderson's new action-packed epic.
'One Battle After Another' Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, and More Star in PTA's Latest
This September, Paul Thomas Anderson is rolling out his biggest movie yet.
Sean Penn Says He’ll Never Have His 'Heart Broken by Romance Again’ and Is ‘Thrilled’ to Be Single
The two-time Academy Award winner has been married three times.
Dakota Johnson Calls Hollywood 'F--king Bleak,’ Says Streaming Platforms Executives "Don’t Trust Creative People"
"Everyone who makes decisions is afraid," said the actress. "They want to do the safe thing and the safe thing is really boring.”
Teyana Taylor, Alana Haim Added to Paul Thomas Anderson Film Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, and Sean Penn
Taylor and Haim join Anderson's upcoming untitled film.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Regina Hall Set to Star in Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Most Commercial' Film Yet
The film is scheduled to film this year, but the plot is currently under wraps.
Sean Penn Slams Studios Using A.I. to Exploit Actors, Suggests Execs Offer ‘Virtual Replica’ of Their Daughters
Sean Penn, always quotable, shares his idea of a fair trade between studios and striking actors on the topic of A.I.
Sean Penn Says Will Smith Slap Made Him Want to Melt Down His Oscars So Ukraine Could Turn Them Into Bullets
Penn previously suggested he would destroy his Oscars if Volodymyr Zelenskyy wasn't allowed to speak at the 94th Academy Awards.
Ben Stiller and Sean Penn Have Been Permanently Banned From Entering Russia
On Monday, the Kremlin announced that Ben Stiller and Sean Penn among other notable U.S. citizens have been permanently banned from entering Russia.
Sean Penn Says He Thought About ‘Taking Up Arms Against Russia’ Amid Country’s Invasion of Ukraine
The actor—who previously said he would destroy his Oscars if Zelensky didn't appear at this year's ceremony—reflects on his feelings about Ukraine.
Sean Penn Vows to Destroy His Oscars if Zelensky Doesn’t Speak at Academy Awards
The 61-year-old actor said, "there is nothing greater that the Academy Awards could do than to give [Zelensky] that opportunity to talk to all of us."
Sean Penn Claims 'Cowardly Genes' Lead to Men Wearing Skirts
Penn came under fire for recent comments about the so-called "feminization" of men: 'I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them.'
Shia LaBeouf's 'Fast Times' Performance as Spicoli Praised by Cameron Crowe as 'Wild and Brave'
The actor and performance artist stole the show as Jeff Spicoli during last month's charity-benefiting live reading of the 'Fast Times' script.
People Are Loving Shia LaBeouf's Take on Spicoli During Celeb-Filled 'Fast Times' Reading
Forget about Jennifer and Brad. Shia LaBeouf absolutely stole the show during the 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' charity livestream on Thursday night.
El Chapo Seeks New Trial
Last month, El Chapo was found guilty on multiple federal charges.