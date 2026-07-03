Sean Penn

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Sean Penn at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, wearing a dark suit with a teal shirt, standing against a blue backdrop.
Pop Culture

Sean Penn Skips 2026 Oscars to Visit Ukraine Instead

Kieran Culkin accepted the award on behalf of the 'One Battle After Another' actor.

Joe Price122 days ago
Conan O'Brien, in a tuxedo, smiling on the left. MrBeast, smiling at an event, on the right.
Pop Culture

Oscars 2026: Conan O'Brien's 'One Battle After Another' Sketch Jokingly Dubs MrBeast 'Host for Life'

The returning Oscars host ended Sunday's ceremony by taking a page from PTA's Best Picture winner.

Trace William Cowen123 days ago
A close-up of a golden Oscar statuette, symbolizing the prestigious film award, with a blurred background.
Pop Culture

Oscars 2026 Winners: 'Sinners,' 'One Battle After Another,' and More

'Sinners' is the most-nominated of this year's titles, setting a new Academy record.

Trace William Cowen123 days ago
Split image. Left: Leonardo DiCaprio with a rifle. Right: Beyoncé in a patterned dress, with Kendrick Lamar in a green jacket.
Pop Culture

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Soundtrack New Trailer for Leonardo DiCaprio's ‘One Battle After Another’

Their 2016 collaboration "Freedom" sets the tone for Paul Thomas Anderson's new action-packed epic.

Alex Ocho358 days ago
Teyana Taylor in a field firing a rifle, wearing a plaid shirt, beanie, and boots, with an open landscape in the background.
Pop Culture

'One Battle After Another' Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, and More Star in PTA's Latest

This September, Paul Thomas Anderson is rolling out his biggest movie yet.

Trace William Cowen477 days ago
Advertisement
Sean Penn sits on a talk show set, wearing a black jacket and grey pants with white sneakers
Pop Culture

Sean Penn Says He’ll Never Have His 'Heart Broken by Romance Again’ and Is ‘Thrilled’ to Be Single

The two-time Academy Award winner has been married three times.

Jaelani Turner-Williams751 days ago
Pop Culture

Dakota Johnson Calls Hollywood 'F--king Bleak,’ Says Streaming Platforms Executives "Don’t Trust Creative People"

"Everyone who makes decisions is afraid," said the actress. "They want to do the safe thing and the safe thing is really boring.”

tara mahadevan889 days ago
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Regina Hall Set to Star in Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Most Commercial' Film Yet

The film is scheduled to film this year, but the plot is currently under wraps.

Jaelani Turner-Williams918 days ago
sean penn at festival
Pop Culture

Sean Penn Slams Studios Using A.I. to Exploit Actors, Suggests Execs Offer ‘Virtual Replica’ of Their Daughters

Sean Penn, always quotable, shares his idea of a fair trade between studios and striking actors on the topic of A.I.

Trace William Cowen1037 days ago
Advertisement
Pop Culture

Sean Penn Says Will Smith Slap Made Him Want to Melt Down His Oscars So Ukraine Could Turn Them Into Bullets

Penn previously suggested he would destroy his Oscars if Volodymyr Zelenskyy wasn't allowed to speak at the 94th Academy Awards.

Joe Price1037 days ago
Ben Stiller attends the celebration for Apple TV+'s "Severance" at Nobu Malibu
Pop Culture

Ben Stiller and Sean Penn Have Been Permanently Banned From Entering Russia

On Monday, the Kremlin announced that Ben Stiller and Sean Penn among other notable U.S. citizens have been permanently banned from entering Russia.

Joe Price1410 days ago
Sean Penn is pictured speaking with reporters
Pop Culture

Sean Penn Says He Thought About ‘Taking Up Arms Against Russia’ Amid Country’s Invasion of Ukraine

The actor—who previously said he would destroy his Oscars if Zelensky didn't appear at this year's ceremony—reflects on his feelings about Ukraine.

Trace William Cowen1557 days ago
Sean Penn speaks to the media after signing a humanitarian contract with the Mayor of Krakow
Pop Culture

Sean Penn Vows to Destroy His Oscars if Zelensky Doesn’t Speak at Academy Awards

The 61-year-old actor said, "there is nothing greater that the Academy Awards could do than to give [Zelensky] that opportunity to talk to all of us."

Joshua Espinoza1573 days ago
Sean Penn x ‘Cowardly Genes’ x Skirts
Pop Culture

Sean Penn Claims 'Cowardly Genes' Lead to Men Wearing Skirts

Penn came under fire for recent comments about the so-called "feminization" of men: 'I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them.'

Joshua Espinoza1630 days ago
Advertisement
goat
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf's 'Fast Times' Performance as Spicoli Praised by Cameron Crowe as 'Wild and Brave'

The actor and performance artist stole the show as Jeff Spicoli during last month's charity-benefiting live reading of the 'Fast Times' script.

Trace William Cowen2109 days ago
goat
Pop Culture

People Are Loving Shia LaBeouf's Take on Spicoli During Celeb-Filled 'Fast Times' Reading

Forget about Jennifer and Brad. Shia LaBeouf absolutely stole the show during the 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' charity livestream on Thursday night.

Trace William Cowen2127 days ago
El Chapo
Life

El Chapo Seeks New Trial

Last month, El Chapo was found guilty on multiple federal charges.

Trace William Cowen2670 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App