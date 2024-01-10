Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Regina Hall Set to Star in Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Most Commercial' Film Yet

Paul Thomas Anderson's next film will be star-studded, with Leonardo Dicaprio, Sean Penn, and Regina Hall set to star, Deadline reports.

The as-yet-untitled film will begin production in California later this year, with plot details currently being kept under wraops. Anderson wrote the script, with the film set to be the auteur's most commercial project to date. It'll follow his 2021 romantic-comedy Licorice Pizza, which earned three 2022 Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

The film marks the first time that Dicaprio, Penn and Hall have worked together, although Dicaprio was executive producer on the 2004 drama The Assassination of Richard Nixon, in which Penn starred. Dicaprio is coming off a massive 2023 with Martin Scorsese-directed Western crime epic Killers of the Flower Moon, which received critical acclaim and multiple awards, with Dicaprio being nominated for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Penn starred in three drama films last year, Black Files, Daddio and Gonzo Girl, while King was last in 2022 films including psychological horror Master, black comedy Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. and buddy comedy Me Time.