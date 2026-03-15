Oscars 2026 Winners: 'Sinners,' 'One Battle After Another,' and More

The 98th Academy Awards are here, bringing with it the end of what is arguably one of the most memorable awards seasons in recent memory.
Sinners stepped into Sunday’s Oscars ceremony boasting a record-setting 16 nominations, with projections widely pointing to multiple wins for the Ryan Coogler vampire epic.
As we noted when nominees were first unveiled back in January, this wholly impressive haul bested the previous record of 14, long held by both James Cameron’s Titanic and Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s All About Eve before being tied by Damien Chazelle’s La La Land in 2017.
The race for this year’s Best Picture category has proven to be particularly competitive, with a number of nominees—Sinners, Marty Supreme, and One Battle After Another for example—standing in the unique spot of being both widely critically acclaimed and undeniably popular at the box office.
But will such rare dual successes lead to additional glory in the final chapter of this year’s awards season? Almost certainly, though surprises have been known to happen at past Oscars ceremonies.
Ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, Complex’s Aria Hughes sat down with Teyana Taylor, nominated for her performance as Perfidia Beverly Hills in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another.
“It felt powerful to see this movie and Perfidia shake the table,” Taylor told Complex. “It made some people uncomfortable, while others understood it completely—especially mothers who’ve dealt with postpartum depression. Perfidia is misunderstood.”
Complex also spoke with Marty Supreme casting director Jennifer Venditti, nominated in the Best Casting category, a new addition from the Academy this year.
“I always say this: we're not just casting non -actors to just be cool or do something different. It serves a purpose,” Venditti told yours truly, as seen here. “I come from documentaries originally, and my love is the mixing of real life with nonfiction and fiction. Josh [Safdie] loves that as well.”
Below, see the full list of this year’s Oscars winners, updated as they’re announced at the Conan O’Brien-hosted ceremony.
Best Picture
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another - WINNER
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons - WINNER
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Adapted Screenplay
- Bugonia, Will Tracy
- Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro
- Hamnet, Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
- One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson - WINNER
- Train Dreams, Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Original Screenplay
- Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident; Jafar Panahi w/ script collaborators Nader Saivar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian
- Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value, Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier
- Sinners, Ryan Coogler - WINNER
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo, Sinners
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another - WINNER
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Casting
- Hamnet, Nina Gold
- Marty Supreme, Jennifer Venditti
- One Battle After Another, Cassandra Kulukundis - WINNER
- The Secret Agent, Gabriel Domingues
- Sinners, Francine Maisler
Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners - WINNER
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet - WINNER
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Animated Feature
- Arco (Neon)
- Elio (Walt Disney)
- KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) - WINNER
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)
- Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney)
Animated Short
- Butterfly (Sacrebleu Productions)
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls (National Film Board of Canada) - WINNER
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters (Polydont Films/Rymanco Ventures)
Cinematography
- Frankenstein (Netflix) Dan Laustsen
- Marty Supreme (A24) Darius Khondji
- One Battle after Another (Warner Bros.) Michael Bauman
- Sinners (Warner Bros.) Autumn Durald Arkapaw - WINNER
- Train Dreams (Netflix) Adolpho Veloso
Costume Design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash (Walt Disney) Deborah L. Scott
- Frankenstein (Netflix) Kate Hawley - WINNER
- Hamnet (Focus Features) Malgosia Turzanska
- Marty Supreme (A24) Miyako Bellizzi
- Sinners (Warner Bros.) Ruth E. Carter
Directing
- Hamnet (Focus Features) Chloé Zhao
- Marty Supreme (A24) Josh Safdie
- One Battle after Another (Warner Bros.) Paul Thomas Anderson - WINNER
- Sentimental Value (Neon) Joachim Trier
- Sinners (Warner Bros.) Ryan Coogler
Documentary Feature
- The Alabama Solution (HBO Documentary Films)
- Come See Me in the Good Light (Apple)
- Cutting through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin (PINK) - WINNER
- The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)
Documentary Short
- All the Empty Rooms (Netflix) - WINNER
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud (HBO)
- Children No More: "Were and Are Gone" (Sky)
- The Devil Is Busy (HBO)
- Perfectly a Strangeness (Second Sight Pictures)
Film Editing
- F1 (Apple) Stephen Mirrione
- Marty Supreme (A24) Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
- One Battle after Another (Warner Bros.) Andy Jurgensen - WINNER
- Sentimental Value (Neon) Olivier Bugge Coutté
- Sinners (Warner Bros.) Michael P. Shawver
International Feature
- The Secret Agent, Brazil
- It Was Just an Accident, France
- Sentimental Value, Norway - WINNER
- Sirāt, Spain
- The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia
Live-Action Short
- Butcher's Stain (Tel Aviv University Steve Tisch School of Film and Television)
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen's Period Drama
- The Singers (Netflix) - WINNER
- Two People Exchanging Saliva (Canal+/The New Yorker) - WINNER
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Frankenstein (Netflix) Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey - WINNER
- Kokuho (GKIDS) Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu
- Sinners (Warner Bros.) Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry
- The Smashing Machine (A24) Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein
- The Ugly Stepsister (Independent Film Company/Shudder) Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Original Score
- Bugonia (Focus Features) Jerskin Fendrix
- Frankenstein (Netflix) Alexandre Desplat
- Hamnet (Focus Features) Max Richter
- One Battle after Another (Warner Bros.) Jonny Greenwood
- Sinners (Warner Bros.) Ludwig Goransson - WINNER
Original Song
- "Dear Me" from Diane Warren: Relentless (MasterClass/Greenwich Entertainment) Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park - WINNER
- "I Lied To You" from Sinners (Warner Bros.) Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson
- "Sweet Dreams Of Joy" from Viva Verdi! (Viva Verdi!) Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike
- "Train Dreams" from Train Dreams (Netflix) Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; Lyric by Nick Cave
Production Design
- Frankenstein (Netflix) Production Design: Tamara Deverell, Set Decoration: Shane Vieau - WINNER
- Hamnet (Focus Features) Production Design: Fiona Crombie, Set Decoration: Alice Felton
- Marty Supreme (A24) Production Design: Jack Fisk, Set Decoration: Adam Willis
- One Battle after Another (Warner Bros.) Production Design: Florencia Martin, Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
- Sinners (Warner Bros.) Production Design: Hannah Beachler, Set Decoration: Monique Champagne
Sound
- F1 (Apple) Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta - WINNER
- Frankenstein (Netflix) Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern
- One Battle after Another (Warner Bros.) José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor
- Sinners (Warner Bros.) Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker
- Sirāt (Neon) Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas
Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash (Walt Disney) Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett - WINNER
- F1 (Apple) Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson
- Jurassic World Rebirth (Universal) David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould
- The Lost Bus (Apple) Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K. McLaughlin
- Sinners (Warner Bros.) Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean