Oscars 2026 Winners: 'Sinners,' 'One Battle After Another,' and More

The 98th Academy Awards are here, bringing with it the end of what is arguably one of the most memorable awards seasons in recent memory.

Sinners stepped into Sunday’s Oscars ceremony boasting a record-setting 16 nominations, with projections widely pointing to multiple wins for the Ryan Coogler vampire epic.

As we noted when nominees were first unveiled back in January, this wholly impressive haul bested the previous record of 14, long held by both James Cameron’s Titanic and Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s All About Eve before being tied by Damien Chazelle’s La La Land in 2017.

The race for this year’s Best Picture category has proven to be particularly competitive, with a number of nominees—Sinners, Marty Supreme, and One Battle After Another for example—standing in the unique spot of being both widely critically acclaimed and undeniably popular at the box office.

But will such rare dual successes lead to additional glory in the final chapter of this year’s awards season? Almost certainly, though surprises have been known to happen at past Oscars ceremonies.