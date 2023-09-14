Sean Penn Slams Studios Using A.I. to Exploit Actors, Suggests Execs Offer ‘Virtual Replica’ of Their Daughters

Sean Penn has offered a very headlineable counterproposal for studio execs angling for artificial intelligence-enabled exploitation of actors.

The actor, whose upcoming projects include Patricia Arquette’s TIFF-premiered Gonzo Girl, spoke with Variety’s Stephen Rodrick for an interview published this week. During the discussion, Penn was asked about the ongoing Hollywood strikes. As previously reported, the use of AI is a source of concern for both SAG-AFTRA actors and WGA writers.

Penn’s idea, as he himself detailed, involves a hypothetical meeting with studio bosses during which he would propose a “trade” of sorts.

“So you want my scans and voice data and all that. OK, here’s what I think is fair: I want your daughter’s, because I want to create a virtual replica of her and invite my friends over to do whatever we want in a virtual party right now," Penn said. "Would you please look at the camera and tell me you think that’s cool?”