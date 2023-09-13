Sean Penn Says Will Smith Slap Made Him Want to Melt Down His Oscars So Ukraine Could Turn Them Into Bullets

Actor Sean Penn has suggested that when he saw Will Smith slap Chris Rock at 94th Academy Awards he wanted to melt down his Oscars so they could be used for bullets in Ukraine.

Last year, Penn said that he would melt down his Oscars if the Academy didn't let Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak at the ceremony following Russia's military invasion of the country. In an interview with Variety, he spoke about his comments again and made it clear how angry he is the Academy didn't let Zelenskyy speak.

“The Oscars producer thought, ‘Oh, he’s not light-hearted enough.’ Well, guess what you got instead? Will Smith!” he said. “I don’t know Will Smith. I met him once. He seemed very nice when I met him. He was so fucking good in King Richard. So why the fuck did you just spit on yourself and everybody else with this stupid fucking thing? Why did I go to fucking jail for what you just did? And you’re still sitting there? Why are you guys standing and applauding his worst moment as a person?”

He said the Academy's refusal to invite Zelenskyy to speak is "fucking bullshit," and if he did speak then "Will Smith would never have left that chair to part of stupid violence." After the moment and the Academy not wanting to get the Ukrainian President to address the audience, he realized he wanted to destroy his Oscars. “I thought, well, fuck, you know? I’ll give them to Ukraine," he shared. "They can be melted down to bullets they can shoot at the Russians.”