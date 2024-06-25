Sean Penn Says He’ll Never Have His 'Heart Broken by Romance Again’ and Is ‘Thrilled’ to Be Single

After three marriages, which all ended in divorce, Sean Penn is loving the single life.

While speaking to The New York Times, the 63-year-old two-time Academy Award winner said he was done being visited by "the trauma gods" that come with being in love.

"I look at my dogs and say, ‘Hey, it’s us again,'" the actor joked.

Penn, who's been married to pop icon Madonna and actresses Robin Wright and Leila George, admitted that he's been in past relationships where "the first thing I see in the morning are eyes wondering what I’m going to do to make them happy that day. Rarely reciprocated."

“On one of my marriages, the background noise of life was a Housewives of Beverly Hills or another thing called Love Island," Penn explained. “Not even being in the room—I’m not saying this to be cute—I was dying. I felt my heart, my brain shrinking. It was an assault.”