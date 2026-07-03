Latest Stories
NFL Investigating After Video Shows Officials Seeking Autograph From Mike Evans
A pair of NFL officials are under investigation after a video surfaced of them appearing to ask Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for his autograph.
People Sound Off After Learning Brady’s 600th TD Ball Returned by Fan Could Be Worth $500K
After catching Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass, Mike Evans accidentally gave the ball to a fan, who was then asked by a Bucs staffer to give it back.
Keenan Allen Blasts Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Tyreek Hill Over NFL Top 100 Ranking
Keenan Allen isn't pleased with where he's ranked on NFL Network’s top 100 list so he decided to take his anger out on some elite wide receivers.
The Best Wide Receivers in the NFL
We've compiled a list of some of the best wide receivers in the NFL.