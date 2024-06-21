Heidi Klum Strips Down to Bra While Struggling to Eat Da Bomb Beyond Insanity Wing on 'Hot Ones’

Heidi Klum struggled so much during her appearance on Hot Ones that she needed to strip down to her bra.

In her interview with Sean Evans, the 51-year-old model warned at the top of the episode that she isn't all that familiar with spicy food. "Having four kids, even if I would put pepper on the food, they would go, ‘Oh, mom, that’s a little hot,’" she told him. "So, I’ve been always cooking and people who have been cooking also for my family, it’s always been super mild for the kids, so I feel like, this is going to be very hard for me today."

She tried multiple strategies to avoid the heat of the hot sauces getting too much, including not letting the wings touch her lips, but it all came tumbling down after she took a bite of the wing spiced with Da Bomb Beyond Insanity. The sauce, which is infamous for bringing Hot Ones guests to their knees, was too much for her to handle.

She attempted to avoid the heat by drinking some buttermilk, but it wasn't enough. "I'm getting hot," she said as she took off her denim top, revealing her red bra underneath. "I have to take this off." Evans joked, "Now I'm getting hot too, Heidi." She asked when the heat of Da Bomb wears off, and was cautioned it'll be another five to ten minutes before things go back to relatively normal. Despite struggling with the last few wings, she made it through the entire gauntlet and finished the final wing.