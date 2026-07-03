Chris Evans

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HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans speak onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Style

Robert Downey Jr. Gives Chris Evans Channing Tatum’s ‘Magic Mike’ Thong; Tatum Says He Wants It Back

The Academy Award winner jokingly surprised Evans with a metallic thong that he claimed was originally Tatum's.

Jaelani Turner-Williams125 days ago
Chris Evans.
Pop Culture

Chris Evans Set to Return as Captain America in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

The news comes years after the actor, who he last played Cap in 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame,' seemed hesitant to return to the role.

Trey Alston211 days ago
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista
Pop Culture

Chris Evans and Wife Alba Baptista Welcome First Baby, Alma Grace

The couple has been married since September 2023.

tara mahadevan263 days ago
Dwayne Johnson
Pop Culture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on Peeing in Bottles on Movie Sets: ‘Yeah, That Happens’

In a new 'GQ' cover story, the actor was asked about the rumor that he pees in bottles on set.

tara mahadevan614 days ago
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On the left, Chris Evans in a red suit at a formal event. On the right, Chris Evans signs an inert object missile surrounded by U.S. Air Force members
Pop Culture

Chris Evans Clarifies Controversial 2016 'Bomb' Signing: 'It's an Inert Object Used for Training'

The actor is clearing the air after being falsely accused of signing a missile intended to be dropped in Palestine amid the ongoing attack on Gaza.

Alex Ocho777 days ago
Pop Culture

Marvel Reportedly Considering Bringing Back Original Six 'Avengers' Actors for New Film

Marvel might reunite The Avengers in a new film after Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe resulted in a lukewarm viewer response.

Jaelani Turner-Williams990 days ago
Pop Culture

Chris Evans Suggests He Wants to Work Less: 'I'd Like to Just Smoke a Joint, Put on Some Music'

The 'Captain America' actor said he wants to slow things down a little and maybe get into pottery.

Joe Price1032 days ago
Chris Evans attends the "The Gray Man" Netflix Special Screening
Pop Culture

Chris Evans Confirms His Relationship With Alba Baptista in Flashback Instagram Post

Evans shared a series of clips in which he is seen pranking Baptista throughout 2022. It marks the first time he's publicly acknowledged their relationship.

Joshua Espinoza1289 days ago
Chris Evans attends a special screening of "The Gray Man" at BFI Southbank
Pop Culture

Chris Evans Named ‘People’ Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, Says Mom Will Be ‘So Happy' (UPDATE)

Chris Evans has been chosen as 'People' mag's Sexiest Man Alive for 2022, joining a class that includes Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Idris Elba, and others.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1348 days ago
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Photograph of Golf Wang and Oxcart design
Style

Golf Wang and Oxcart Assembly Reveal Collection for NASA Artemis Broadcast

Golf Wang and Oxcart Assembly have partnered to create the wardrobe for the NASA Artemis broadcast, which will be worn by on-air commentators.

tara mahadevan1415 days ago
ryan gosling the gray man sequel
Pop Culture

Ryan Gosling to Star in Netflix's 'The Gray Man' Sequel, Russo Brothers Say ‘Edgy and Experimental’ Spinoff Coming

Just days after the spy thriller's Netflix debut, the streaming giant announced a sequel that will see both Ryan Gosling and the Russo Brothers return.

Daniel Barna1453 days ago
Chris Evans arrives for the European film premiere of "Captain America: Civil War"
Pop Culture

Chris Evans Reminds Fans 'Sam Wilson Is Captain America,' Suggests He Won't Reprise His Role in 'Captain America 4'

MCU fans have speculated Evans would return for the upcoming 'Captain America' movie, which will find actor Anthony Mackie taking over the titular role.

Joshua Espinoza1470 days ago
Tim Allen on Chris Evans' Lightyear movie
Pop Culture

Tim Allen Criticizes Chris Evans' 'Lightyear' Movie: 'It Has No Relationship to Buzz' (UPDATE)

The 69-year-old actor, who voiced Buzz Lightyear in the first four 'Toy Story' films, says he discussed the animated prequel with executives "many years ago."

Joshua Espinoza1477 days ago
Chris Evans attends the World Premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures' Avengers Endgame
Pop Culture

Chris Evans Says Reprising ‘Fantastic Four’ Role Would 'Actually Be an Easier Sell to Me’ Than Captain America

Chris Evans indicated it would be an “easier sell” to get him to reprise his role from 2005’s 'Fantastic Four​​​​​​​' over playing Steve Rogers again.

Joe Price1489 days ago
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lightyear box office weekend
Pop Culture

'Lightyear' Disappoints at Box Office With $51 Million Opening

Despite its ties to the beloved 'Toy Story' franchise, 'Lightyear' opened with just $51 million at the domestic box office, falling short of expectations.

Daniel Barna1490 days ago
Lightyear Chris Evans Interviews
Pop Culture

Chris Evans Talks Being ‘Overwhelmed’ By the Responsibility to Star as Buzz in ‘Lightyear’

Complex caught up with Chris Evans to talk about voicing the iconic Buzz Lightyear, the pressure to take over Tim Allen's role, and not meeting his cast mates.

Karla Rodriguez1492 days ago

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