'They Know What They’re Doing:' Ana de Armas and Chris Evans Talk Working With the Russo Brothers on 'The Gray Man'
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Ana De Armas and Chris Evans talked about working with the Russo Brothers, creating the fight scenes, and how Evans found clarity in playing a villain.Karla Rodriguez
The Michael Cera-Edgar Wright graphic novel adaptation was a springboard for a new generation of Hollywood talent.William Goodman
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Lady Gaga, Ava DuVernay, Chris Evans, and More Denounce Restrictive Abortion Measures in Alabama and Missouri
A host of women's rights advocates, celebrities, and artists have taken to social media to denounce anti-abortion efforts.Hannah Lifshutz
After 10 years the MCU is shifting. Iron Man and Captain america and poised to be replaced as leaders of the Avengers and Black Panther is the best option to lead the franchise into the future after Infinity War.Olga Encarnacion