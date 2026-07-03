Luke Evans

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Interview: "Dracula: Untold" Stars Luke Evans and Sarah Gadon Talk Famous Vampires and Dating the Supernatural

The "Dracula: Untold" leads sit down with us to talk all things vampires.

Frazier Tharpe4298 days ago

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