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Keke Palmer Confirms 'Genuine' Chemistry with Sean Evans But Calls Fan Frenzy 'Parasocial'

Palmer said that she definitely has real chemistry with the 'Hot Ones' host, but she thinks the reaction to them online is "parasocial."

Keke Palmer in a pink dress on the left; Sean Evans in a suit at the ESPYs on the right.
TheStewartofNY and Taylor Hill via Getty Images

During a recent appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, Keke Palmer confirmed that she’s got “genuine” chemistry with Hot Ones host Sean Evans, but hopes that fans calm down just a little.

Fans have been caught up in the idea of a potential romance between the two after Evans admitted he had a “crush” on Palmer before she appeared on Hot Ones. She later showed up on the spicy chicken wing interview show, where they shared a kiss, and their chemistry was evident when he returned the favor and appeared on her podcast, Baby, It’s Keke Palmer.

“Our chemistry is genuine,” Palmer told Jones and Bush Hager on Today, per People. “I couldn’t force that if I tried. We always felt that chemistry from the first time we did the show… I was gagged that everybody was ready to marry me off! I was like, ‘Guys, let it cook.’ They married your girl off in two seconds.”

After they were spotted dining out together last month, speculation about a potential romance continued to intensify.

“That was crazy,” Palmer continued. “I mean, for us, it’s life. Essentially we met at work, and we had chem… It’s like work husband/work wife, and you just had that chemistry with people. Then we hang out, and for people to then… they write the story before you can live it.”

She said she’s even had people approach her in real life about their chemistry. “I see somebody at the airport. I’m going through TSA, they’re like, ‘So girl, what’s going on with you?’ Palmer said. “I’m like, ‘Girl, you gotta let time pass! This just happened yesterday.’ It’s this thing that’s so parasocial, the world we live in now.”

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