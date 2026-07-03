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Playboi Carti on stage wearing a leather jacket and sunglasses, with flames in the background, creating a dramatic effect.
Style

Playboi Carti Wears This Luxury Fragrance Brand, According to Gio

"That sh*t smells good as hell," Gio said.

Trace William Cowen92 days ago
A person placing a plastic container with a blue lid into a microwave on a kitchen counter.
Life

Indian PhD Students Get Settlement After Being Told Not to Microwave Food Over Smell Complaint

A staff member's objection to the smell of Indian food led to a civil rights case against the University of Colorado.

Alex Ocho184 days ago
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen leaving court.
Music

ASAP Rocky Knew Rihanna Was in Courtroom by Her Scent, Lawyer Says

The rapper did not want her attending the trial, but she ignored his wishes.

Jose Martinez463 days ago
Music

Beyoncé Explains Concept Behind New Cé Noir Perfume in Unboxing Video

Beyoncé first teased her new fragrance back in July.

Leah Degrazia996 days ago
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Music

Watch Cardi B Rub CDs on Her Body for Fans Demanding 'Scratch and Sniff' Copies of “Bongos”

The Grammy winner gave fans a little more incentive to purchase physical copies of "Bongos," her much-anticipated single with Megan Thee Stallion.

Joshua Espinoza1044 days ago
Style

Louis Vuitton Launches New California Detox-Inspired Fragrance Pacific Chill

The initial idea for the scent arose from ordering a detox juice blend in Los Angeles.

Trace William Cowen1150 days ago
gold trimmed wooden judicial gavel
Life

Five Florida Men Sentenced to Prison for Stealing $1.3 Million Worth of Perfume

A group of Florida men were sentenced to prison this week for their role in the theft of over $1.3 million of perfume from a warehouse in New Jersey.

Joe Price1281 days ago
Da'vinchi Lil Meech BMF
Pop Culture

Da’Vinchi Weighs in on Woman Saying ‘BMF’ Co-Star Lil Meech Smelled Like a ‘Pound of Onions’

A rumor circulated via a viral clip of a woman calling 'BMF' actor/rapper Lil Meech “musty," with 50 Cent eventually getting in on the trolling.

tara mahadevan1648 days ago
50 Cent and Demetruis Flenory Jr. attend STARZ Series "BMF" World Premiere
Pop Culture

50 Cent Trolls Lil Meech Over Woman's Claim That He 'Smelled Like a Pound of Onions'

A video of a woman claiming Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. smells “musty” has gone viral, providing 50 Cent with jokes for the rapper/actor.

Joe Price1649 days ago
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Drake is seen in a turtleneck and a blazer.
Style

Drake's Better World Fragrance House Rolls Out 'Winter Warmth' Holiday Candle

Drake's Better World Fragrance House is back with another scent-focused creation, this time in the spirit of the holiday season, dubbed Winter Warmth.

Trace William Cowen1679 days ago
Sarah Jessica Parker launches her latest fragrance 'Stash.'
Pop Culture

Australian Woman Suspects Sarah Jessica Parker's Perfume Caused Her Kangaroo Attack

A woman in Australia was attacked by a kangaroo during a run. Park rangers believe they were drawn by her perfume, Sarah Jessica Parker’s “Stash."

Jose Martinez2052 days ago
Coronavirus Test
Life

Doctors Indicate Loss of Smell Could Be a Coronavirus Symptom

Doctors have indicated that the list of screening tools for COVID-19 could be expanded to include the loss of sense of smell and taste. 

Joe Price2307 days ago
blueface
Music

Blueface Denies Saying Cardi B Smelled Bad on “Thotiana” Set

Blueface pointed out the obvious lies on Instagram.

Alex Galbraith2696 days ago
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