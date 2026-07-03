Fragrance

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Playboi Carti on stage wearing a leather jacket and sunglasses, with flames in the background, creating a dramatic effect.
Style

Playboi Carti Wears This Luxury Fragrance Brand, According to Gio

"That sh*t smells good as hell," Gio said.

Trace William Cowen92 days ago
Olivia Dean is the face of Burberry's new "Her" fragrance campaign.
Style

Olivia Dean on Her Burberry Campaign, Grammys Win, and London Roots

The British singer-songwriter is the face of Burberry's "Her" fragrance campaign.

Breeana Walker130 days ago
Two black dice stacked, with the text "YOUR TURN II" on the larger die.
Music

Billie Eilish Your Turn II Eau de Parfum: How to Buy

The newest chapter in Eilish's award-winning fragrance collection is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff212 days ago
Maluma with a beard and tattoos, wearing a satin jacket, sits in a theater holding a bottle of fragrance, conveying a stylish vibe.
Style

Maluma on BOSS Bottled Beyond Ambassadorship: 'This Fragrance Is Timeless'

"My music is timeless too," Maluma tells Complex about working with BOSS.

Trace William Cowen280 days ago
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BOSS
Style

BOSS Unveils Its Spring Summer 2026 Collection

The iconic brand's spring/summer 2026 Boss Paradox show debuted at Milan Fashion Week.

Jaelani Turner-Williams291 days ago
A lively party scene with people dancing and taking photos. A shirtless man is in the foreground, surrounded by happy, cheering partygoers.
Life

Orb Oils and The StandardX Hosted Melbourne's Hottest Hotel Party of the Year

For one night only, Orb Oils transformed The StandardX into an immersive fragrance playground, unveiling its signature scents alongside music, cocktails, and sensory surprises.

Complex Australia505 days ago
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Music

Watch a Golden Rihanna Make Her J’Adore Dior Ambassador Debut

The singer and beauty mogul replaces actress Charlize Theron as spokesperson for the Christian Dior fragrance.

Jaelani Turner-Williams682 days ago
Rihanna poses in a stylish outfit including an oversized black coat, matching skirt, gloves, a black hat, hoop earrings, and white high heels at a fashion event
Style

Rihanna Introduced as New Face of Dior's J’Adore Eau de Parfum

The artist and businesswoman continues to take on side quests while the RihNavy waits on her ninth album.

Jaelani Turner-Williams758 days ago
Style

Drake Finds Maid Sniffing His Clothes in Commercial for His New Fragrance Oil

The fragrance oil is available now and accompanied by a rollerball.

Joe Price897 days ago
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jay z is seen at a game
Style

Jay-Z Snags Another Win in Legal Battle With Parlux, Court Upholds $6.8 Million Judgement (UPDATE)

The years-long legal fight comes to an apparent close with the fragrance company's newly reported payment to Jay-Z.

Trace William Cowen1142 days ago
Style

Louis Vuitton Launches New California Detox-Inspired Fragrance Pacific Chill

The initial idea for the scent arose from ordering a detox juice blend in Los Angeles.

Trace William Cowen1149 days ago
johnny depp is seen in savage x fenty show
Pop Culture

Johnny Depp Makes History With New $20 Million Deal With Dior

Johnny Depp has been confirmed to have signed a new multimillion-dollar agreement with Dior that stands as the biggest men’s fragrance deal in history.

Trace William Cowen1162 days ago
Moschino Header UPDATED Lookbook Image
Pop Culture

Smell and Feel Lux This Holiday Season with These Six Scents

Be sure to give the gift of luxury to your loved ones this holiday season with these high-end Moschino fragrances, along with a few other beloved scents.

Kennedy Rasberry1340 days ago

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