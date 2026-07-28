Kevin Hart Jokes About The Rock's Most Annoying Quality: 'He Smells'

The bit adds to Hart and Johnson’s ongoing roast-heavy friendship, built over years of teaming up in films like Central Intelligence, the Jumanji franchise, and DC League of Super-Pets.

Hart explained that Johnson’s glam team regularly oils up his arms at the request of the director of photography to make him look better on camera, leaving Hart standing nearby saying he smells "like a child."

On Watch What Happens Live, Kevin Hart joked that the most annoying thing about working with longtime friend and co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is that he "smells like baby oil."

Kevin Hart has spilled one of the more unusual behind-the-scenes details about working with longtime friend and frequent co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hart was asked to name the most annoying thing about working alongside the former WWE star. His answer left the audience in hysterics. "I think the most annoying thing about working with Dwayne is he smells," Hart joked before clarifying. "He smells like baby oil."

Hart explained that the scent comes from Johnson's glam team, who regularly apply baby oil to the actor's arms before filming certain scenes. "His team always puts the baby oil on his arms," he said. According to the comedian, the extra shine is often done at the request of the film's director of photography to enhance Johnson's appearance on camera. "For some of the camera shots, the DP will be like, 'Oh, this will look great,'" Hart explained. That's when Johnson's team gets to work. "So they come in with the oil and you just see him smacking it on," Hart said, before adding: "I'm standing right there and you smell like a fucking child." The playful jab is the latest in a longtime comedic rivalry between Hart and Johnson, who have spent years roasting each other in interviews and on social media while starring together in blockbuster films including Central Intelligence, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level and DC League of Super-Pets.

Their chemistry has become one of Hollywood's most recognizable friendships, with both actors frequently turning press tours into comedy routines by poking fun at each other's height, physique and personalities.