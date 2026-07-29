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Billie Eilish Expands Presence in Fragrance Space With New Eilish Intense Scent

“I love to wear the original for every day activities and Intense at night,” the 10-time Grammy winner says of her latest fragrance.

Billie Eilish with long hair leans on a reflective surface, gazing intently. A golden object is in front of her. Dark background.
Image via Eilish Fragrances/Parlux

Billie Eilish is expanding her presence in the fragrance space with the launch of Eilish Intense, described by the 10-time Grammy winner as a new scent that builds on the warmth of its predecessor.

“I’ve always loved the warmth of the original, and seeing how much everyone connected with it made creating Eilish Intense even more special,” Eilish said in a statement shared with Complex. “I love to wear the original for every day activities and Intense at night. I’m so excited for everyone to enjoy it as much as I do!”

Eilish Intense, of course, has been certified as cruelty-free by PETA. The new scent was made in partnership with Parlux, the same beauty company behind Drake’s Better World Fragrance House.

Following an initial launch of the 3.4 oz version on the official Billie site this week, the full Eilish Intense collection will be available to shop via Ulta Beauty nationwide.

Get a closer look below.

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