Beyoncé Explains Concept Behind New Cé Noir Perfume in Unboxing Video

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will likely include a guest appearance from Bey's oldest daughter Blue Ivy, who joined the singer on stage to perform during "My Power" off The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack for multiple tour stops. Both Beyoncé and her grandmother Ms. Tina have since taken to Instagram to praise the 11-year-old for her impressive confidence while dancing in front of sold-out stadiums.

Cé Noir is available now for pre-order on Beyoncé's website for a cool $160 per bottle. If you do decide to place an order, the singer promises that shipping for the fragrance will begin "just in time for the holidays," sometime in November.