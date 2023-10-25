Beyoncé Explains Concept Behind New Cé Noir Perfume in Unboxing Video

After first teasing the product back in July, Beyoncé took to Instagram today to do an official unboxing of her forthcoming perfume, Cé Noir. In the video, she also reveals the concept behind the fragrance's design, which features a chrome bottle with a transparent circle in its middle to "see inside the soul" of the product. "I wanted it to be monolithic," she explains in the video. "And I wanted something with a little bit of intimacy."
Cé Noir, which was aptly created in France and loosely translates to "this black," is Beyoncé's second signature eau de parfum. She previously released a fragrance called Heat back in 2011.
The fragrance bottle's chrome finish could also be a nod to the color palette Queen Bey wore throughout her Renaissance World Tour, which wrapped up at the top of this month in Kansas City. Beyoncé isn't saying goodbye to the tour forever, though. The day after she performed her final show, the pop star announced that her accompanying concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, will be coming to theaters in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico on Dec. 1. The announcement also arrived alongside an official trailer, which you can watch below.
Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will likely include a guest appearance from Bey's oldest daughter Blue Ivy, who joined the singer on stage to perform during "My Power" off The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack for multiple tour stops. Both Beyoncé and her grandmother Ms. Tina have since taken to Instagram to praise the 11-year-old for her impressive confidence while dancing in front of sold-out stadiums.
Cé Noir is available now for pre-order on Beyoncé's website for a cool $160 per bottle. If you do decide to place an order, the singer promises that shipping for the fragrance will begin "just in time for the holidays," sometime in November.