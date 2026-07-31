Dior's New Sauvage Extrait Fragrance: Everything You Need to Know

Dior's new Sauvage Extrait fragrance is here, and we have all the insight you might need into the creative process behind it. Billed as “an extreme composition” demanding “perfect balance,” Sauvage Extrait finds Francis Kurkdjian, Perfume Creation Director for Parfums Christian Dior, achieving what he describes as “a new nobility.” Kurkdjian arrived at this undeniable feat by, in part, ensuring that the fragrance’s use of Atlas cedar and earthy patchouli builds powerfully toward the signature of the Extrait format: oud wood. In fact, the employment of oud wood sourced from a certified Vietnam supplier marks a first for the Sauvage range. Below, get a closer look.

Francis Kurkdjian says “a dialogue between dark and light woods” is at the new scent’s core

Complex’s Mike DeStefano spoke with Francis Kurkdjian, Perfume Creation Director for Parfums Christian Dior, about the new fragrance. Per Kurkdjian, “a dialogue between dark and light woods” served as the focal point for the creative process behind the scent. See more of our conversation with Kurkdjian below.

Do you have to approach creating an Extrait differently from a regular fragrance? If so, how? An Extrait is quite simply the ultimate olfactory form of a fragrance that reveals its quintessence – its most intense, concentrated and undoubtedly most accomplished form. Such a composition, then, can be described as “superlative,” as it is characterized by an extreme concentration of the finest ingredients, highlighted in the composition. A fragrance is a true dialogue with the skin, on which it leaves a singular, expressive, and highly sensual imprint.

What were some of the key references that you were trying to encapsulate with this new fragrance? What were some of the biggest challenges with perfecting this new fragrance? In this new interpretation, I have, of course, retained the signature scent – which opens with Calabrian bergamot and its aromatic accord – while leading it into a realm of unprecedented depth and nobility with a chiaroscuro effect from woody notes. I wanted to take on the challenge of composing an Extrait for Sauvage. Experimenting with fragrances that have powerful projection is both a stylistic and technical exercise. It is about somehow pushing the limits, but without making the composition “scream.” It's all about balance and structure. For Sauvage Extrait, I envisioned a dialogue between dark and light woods. Like a textural chiaroscuro featuring, on one hand, the shadowy tones of an incredibly earthy Indonesian patchouli combined with a regal Atlas cedar; and on the other hand, a pale Virginia cedar blended with a fresh verdant Madagascan vetiver. Right in the middle of this exchange, Vietnamese oud wood intervenes – vibrant, animalic, and captivating. However, while these ingredients are of the noblest quality – as is the tradition for an Extrait – it is the “construction” of the fragrance that achieves perfect harmony along with a sense of elegant power and luxurious sophistication. How does it feel to add to the incredible lineage of Dior Sauvage?

Sauvage Extrait continues the tradition of the great fragrance house that Dior is, while also breaking new ground. Heritage and boldness, tradition and irreverence unite to define the very spirit of Dior in this Extrait de Sauvage.

Dior's Sauvage Extrait is housed in glass characterized by a unique, inky midnight blue coloring.