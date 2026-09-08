Jake Lauer Portrait

Jake Lauer

Joined August 2016 | 6 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

best western movies unforgiven

The Best Western Movies

We're going straight to the wild, wild West with this list of the best Western movies.

Jake Lauer3410 days ago
moonlightbestpicture

The Best iTunes Movies

From Get Out to John Wick, these are the best iTunes movies available to watch right now.

Jake Lauer3410 days ago
Nike SB 15th Anniversary

Exclusive: Nike SB's Bringing Back Its Original Dunks This Year

Nike SB is turning 15, and the brand is bringing back the four sneakers that started it all. We interviewed the original riders on the impact of the shoes.

Jake Lauer3500 days ago
Brian Anderson x Nike SB collection

Legendary Pro Skater Brian Anderson on His New Nike SB Collab and How He Feels About Posers

The legendary skater talks Nike SB collection and people who wear Thrasher but don't skate.

Jake Lauer3536 days ago
Nike x Numbers

Eric Koston and Guy Mariano Talk Their New Nike Line and Why Fashion Matters to the Skate Community

An exclusive look at Nike SB x Numbers, Eric Koston and Guy Mariano's new, high-profile skate collab.

Jake Lauer3565 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

All of the Amazingly Random Places Where Frank Ocean Recorded ‘Endless'

Like Kanye West, Frank Ocean posted up in the Mercer Hotel while recording "Endless," along with other studios and some off-beat locations.

Jake Lauer3681 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App