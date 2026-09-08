J'na Jefferson

Joined December 2024 | 6 posts
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A woman with curly hair in an off-shoulder dress sits on a black leather couch, with a large black bag beside her.

Sierra Rena is Creating and Styling Culture on Her Terms

J'na Jefferson211 days ago
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A collection of various perfume bottles on a red background, featuring brands like Paco Rabanne, Dolce & Gabbana, Tom Ford, Hugo Boss, YSL, and Prada.

Smell Good SZN: The Definitive Guide To Holiday Colognes For Him

J'na Jefferson314 days ago
Sephora

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Jay-Z clapping, wearing sunglasses and a tuxedo, with dreadlocks and a smile, in a formal setting.

Five Key Moments From the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Hosted by Jay-Z & Meek Mill

From an epic performance by The Weeknd to Hov’s million-dollar watch auction, the invite-only event was a star-studded gala for the ages.

J'na Jefferson366 days ago
A woman in a white, ruffled outfit poses against a red background. A smaller inset shows her in black and white with a high ponytail.

Saweetie Graces the LA Stage for Verizon 5G (UPDATED)

J'na Jefferson638 days ago
Verizon Fios

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A woman in a sparkling dress and long earrings poses confidently. The background features a city skyline and a black-and-white image of her.

Sinéad Harnett Brings Her Sweet Voice to Concerts In The City

J'na Jefferson640 days ago
Verizon Fios

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